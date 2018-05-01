White Student Tears Down BLM Poster Because He ‘Felt Violated’ By It

“It was very offensive and it’s pointing fingers to cops, and more likely white officers. And I have a lot of respect for officers because their job is not easy.”

This guy tore down the artwork of other students about police brutality today. Artwork that had been approved by the administration. This is the same guy who brought an All Lives Matter poster and “don’t tread on me” flag to our school walkout. Im just so done w ppl like this pic.twitter.com/1ElGj7szVw — Jenna?? (@JennaDavenpor15) May 8, 2018

A student at a North Carolina high school put up a mural about police brutality on African Americans inside the building – only to have it torn down by a white student.

Apex High School student Mason Stewart, who is reportedly responsible for tearing down the Black Lives Matter artwork, said he “felt violated” by the message, according to ABC 11 News.

“It was very offensive and it’s pointing fingers to cops, and more likely white officers,” the 16-year-old said. “And I have a lot of respect for officers because their job is not easy.”

Stewart, who is a junior at the school, said he complained to teachers and administrators for weeks about the mural but to no avail.

In fact, to his dismay, the installation was approved ahead of time.

“The mural on the wall was up there for about three or four weeks, because they've been working on it occasionally because it's an art class, and right when I saw the gun go up, that's when I complained and it's still up here since Monday so I tore it down,” he added.

The student who made the project took to Twitter after the 16-year-old thoughtlessly destroyed it.

Welcome to Apex High School

Where your mural about Black Lives Matter will get torn down the day it is finished

(this was a month of work BTW) pic.twitter.com/Hsefclz7Ga — Gracie (@gracie_e_s) May 8, 2018

Other students also found Stewart’s actions extremely offensive.

“I find it incredibly disrespectful to the lives that died because they’re all innocent and he’s trying to say it’s freedom of speech, but you’re tearing down someone else’s freedom of speech basically,” student Chavis Coachman said.

The principal also took notice of the offense, as he said on the Apex High School's website, “defacing school property for any reason is not tolerated.”

Stewart was suspended from the school on the grounds on being racially insensitive.

It is downright absurd how he apparently had so much regard for the white cops but didn’t think twice before vandalizing a poster that was symbolic of a highly sensitive issue of the current time.

In recent times, harrowing cases of police brutality against the African American community have come to light. For instance, the senseless shooting of the 22-year-old Stephon Clark by Sacramento police officers who killed him assuming he had a gun when in reality, it was just a cellphone.

Banner / Thumbnail : Pixabay