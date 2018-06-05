Reporter Asks Sarah Sanders If Trump Even Knows Why NFL Players Kneel

“Is the president aware that this is about police-involved shootings and not about disrespecting the flag?” asked April Ryan.

President Donald Trump canceled the planned visit of the Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles to the White House, saying he disinvited the team after it disagreed with his call for players to stand for the national anthem.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders conducted a press briefing where the issue was raised by CNN analyst April Ryan. Sanders, however, maintained her usual style and tried to dodge the question.

The two had a heated exchange as the journalist refused to back off until she received a concrete answer.

“Is the president aware that this is about police-involved shootings and not about disrespecting the flag?” asked Ryan.

Sanders tried to ignore the question and said, “Stephen, if you can go ahead.”

But Ryan carried on and made sure she was heard by the press secretary.

“I understand you're going to Stephen. But I'm asking – there's an underlying issue and it keeps going, about disrespect of the flag and soldiers. There are black and brown soldiers that fight in the military as well, who feel that taking a knee, bringing attention to police-involved shootings, is something that this White House should deal with. Is the president aware that taking the knee is about police-involved shootings?” said Ryan.

Sanders then began stating her standard statement where she said the president is “crystal clear” on the topic. The journalist then again pressed Sanders to explain Trump’s position.

However, not only did the press secretary accused Ryan of being rude but also turned her answer into a lecture.

“I let you rudely interrupt me and your colleague. I’m going to ask that you allow me to finish my answer. I would be happy to answer it if you would stop talking long enough to let me do that,” said Sanders.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began the protests in 2016. The idea behind the protest was to draw attention to police brutality, social injustice and racial inequity.

The protest was a move to demand equal treatment to all and to be a voice to thousands of people who experience social injustice just because of the color of their skin.

It has never been about racism.

President Donald Trump made the protests all about the national anthem and disrespecting the flag. He called protesting players “son of a b****” and also asked NFL owners to punish them by firing them.

The National Football League (NFL) in return bowed to Trump and announced players could be subjected to a fine if they continue to kneel in silent protest during the national anthem, and there could be consequences if they refuse to stand.

