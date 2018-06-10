© Getty Images

Democrat Who Admitted To Abusing Wife Wins South Carolina Primary

by
Shafaq Naveed
45 years ago, Archie Parnell reportedly smashed a glass door and entered his ex-wife’s apartment, before repeatedly hitting her.

 

South Carolina Democrat candidate, Archie Parnell lost most of the party’s support after reports of his domestic abuse resurfaced – but he still won the 5th Congressional District nomination. With 60 percent of the vote, Parnell easily beat three lesser known primary candidates.

Parnell had previously confessed of domestically abusing his ex-wife, Kathleen Parnell, 45 years ago when he was in his 20s. According to divorce records in October 1973, Parnell smashed a glass door with a tire iron and entered Kathleen’s apartment. He then hit the woman repeatedly.

Kathleen said she had to obtain a restraining order against him.

Parnell’s campaign manager, Yates Baroody, resigned after The Post and Courier reported Parnell attacked his ex-wife in the 1970s – thinning his chances of defeating incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman.

Norman had defeated Parnell in the special elections last year.

Soon after these reports resurfaced, the Democrat party officials called him out to drop from the race. "What Archie Parnell did is inexcusable and deeply disturbing, and he should drop out of this race immediately," Meredith Kelly, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s (DCCC) communications director, said in a statement.

Guy Cecil, the head of the super PAC Priorities USA, also mentioned on Twitter he won’t support Parnell.

 

However, Parnell, a former tax attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice made it clear that he will not quit despite all the heat from national Democrats. The SC primary is now happily married. He has been living with second wife, Sarah Parnell since 40 years and has two daughters with her.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Parnell apologized to his supporters, explaining he won’t quit the race because. “You don’t have to be defined by your worst mistake. You don’t have to be cast aside. You are not alone. You can be better. And, together, we can be better” he said in the video.

Parnell’s win has complicated matters for Democrats who have been backing women as candidates and openly voice support for women’s right, while the voters have selected a domestic abuser, who brutally physically assaulted his wife, to represent them in the general elections.

People on Twitter had a mixed reaction regarding Parnell’s election result.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

