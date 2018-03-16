AZ Governor Ignores Students, Poses With People Who Harassed Them

Members of Patriot Movement AZ allegedly harassed the student protesters. PMAZ is also notorious for going after people of color, immigrants and Muslims.

Shame on AZ Gov. Doug Ducey for ignoring these students, and for accepting a meeting with the people who harassed them during their protest #SHAMEONDUCEY @PHXMarch4Lives pic.twitter.com/n1zTZn6Dfq — Jaclyn Corin (@JaclynCorin) April 29, 2018

On April 20, dozens of students with March For Our Lives staged a die-in at the Arizona Capitol to call for Gov. Doug Ducey's support for more sensible gun laws.

During the protest, several members of Patriot Movement AZ (PMAZ), a controversial group notorious for harassing people of color, immigrants and Muslims, allegedly bullied the children.

In fact, according to David Schapira, a Tempe councilman running for Arizona schools superintendent, one woman associated with PMAZ bullied a girl so much, she was driven to tears.

Yet, Ducey ignored the student protesters and found time to pose with members of the controversial group.

I witnessed women in the picture at @PHXMarch4Lives with guns on their hips yelling at children with bullhorns. I saw a young girl at “die in” burst into tears as woman in red laughed in her face & screamed “you can’t be dead if you’re crying!” Ducey needs to denounce this group! pic.twitter.com/sjFkI61jd2 — David Schapira (@dschapira) April 29, 2018

Read More Students Hold 'Lie-In' Outside Of White House To Protest Gun Violence

The Southern Poverty Law Center states PMAZ often engages in anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant propaganda. Just in March, two women associated with group were arrested after they filmed themselves encouraging children to vandalize a Tempe mosque.

However, PMAZ's reputation as a hate group did not appear to deter Ducey from posing with them. His office claims Ducey and his staff did not know if the people he was posing with were members of PMAZ.

Lesa Antone, founder of the group, claims otherwise.

"He knows who we are. Everybody there knew who we were," Antone told The Arizona Republic.

Meanwhile, Ducey continued to ignore the children who were protesting to make their country a safer place to live.

#BREAKING VIDEO: March for Our Lives activist Jordan Harb, a junior at Mountain View High, and four other high school students participate in a "die-in" in Governor Ducey's office after the office was closed. Video by @DavidWallce pic.twitter.com/fXUF6b4h5q — azcentral (@azcentral) April 21, 2018

It wasn't the first time Ducey chose to ignore a gun control protest.

In March, as students waited outside his office to discuss gun reform, his office told them he was unavailable. Around the same time, Ducey tweeted about baseball.

Class act! Very rare in these times. You will be missed and @Mathieu_Era will always have a HUGE fan base in #Arizona. Thanks for the @AZCardinals memories and great example. https://t.co/eOcSh4aQA1 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) March 15, 2018

WATCH MORE:

Banner/Thumbnail Credits:education.azgovernor.gov