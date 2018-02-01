Students Caught Creating A Human Swastika On Snapchat

Some students were caught on Snapchat, lying on the floor, forming a swastika with their bodies. The school is investigating the incident.

A handful of students at the Paradise Valley High School in Arizona were caught on Snapchat, in an image, lying on the floor, forming a swastika. It is not clear if the incident happened inside the school or off campus.

The school has not revealed the identities of the students. They are currently investigating the incident. “Paradise Valley High School administration was notified that several students were photographed in a pose depicting a racist symbol,” the school said in a statement.

“PVSchools does not tolerate or condone this type of behavior. Paradise Valley High School is conducting an investigation, and student(s) will be disciplined in accordance with the Parent/Student Handbook.”

“Due to the Family Educational Rights & Privacy Act (FERPA), PVSchools cannot provide any details about the student in question, including the disciplinary action(s) that will be taken. It’s always advisable that parents check their child’s phones and/or tablets to see what they are texting, posting on social media and passing on to others. Parents should never hesitate to call or email the school, as well as the police if they hear or see concerning information,” the school added advising parents to keep an eye on their children’s activities.

Last year, another school in Arizona, namely the Phoenix high school, was vandalized with racist and anti-Semitic graffiti as several swastikas and white supremacist slogans were spray-painted on the walls of the school.

Such recurring incidents of hate being perpetrated at schools, especially involving students openly engaging in hideous displays of bigotry, has become more common over the past two years.

People on Twitter had a lot to say about the disturbing incident.

The names of these kids should be released, considering neo-Nazis pose a threat to the public — Shaun Bokhari (@ShaunBokhari) February 15, 2018

This is a big part OF the problem we have today.. — aznewgirl1 (@aznewgirl1) February 15, 2018

What is wrong with these kids? Have they stopped teaching history in the schools? — I'm resting. #releasethememo (@brian480480) February 15, 2018

paradise valley, one of the riches enclaves in the nation, with shitty white kids acting all racist when their... https://t.co/6espHPOmPu — D'Lisa Shayn (@DLisaShayn1) February 15, 2018

This is ugly, I am speechless. Regardless of me going to Arcadia High School, those spoiled white bratty kids... https://t.co/DgAyvKHKsG — MariaCecilia ♡ (@MCGMBBY) February 15, 2018

What do u expect from spoiled little punks send them to west phx for day — Jose (@Jose393911) February 15, 2018

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Snapchat Screenshot