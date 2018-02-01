© Snapchat Screenshot

Students Caught Creating A Human Swastika On Snapchat

by
Shafaq Naveed
Some students were caught on Snapchat, lying on the floor, forming a swastika with their bodies. The school is investigating the incident.

A handful of students at the Paradise Valley High School in Arizona were caught on Snapchat, in an image, lying on the floor, forming a swastika. It is not clear if the incident happened inside the school or off campus.

The school has not revealed the identities of the students. They are currently investigating the incident. “Paradise Valley High School administration was notified that several students were photographed in a pose depicting a racist symbol,” the school said in a statement.

“PVSchools does not tolerate or condone this type of behavior. Paradise Valley High School is conducting an investigation, and student(s) will be disciplined in accordance with the Parent/Student Handbook.”

“Due to the Family Educational Rights & Privacy Act (FERPA), PVSchools cannot provide any details about the student in question, including the disciplinary action(s) that will be taken. It’s always advisable that parents check their child’s phones and/or tablets to see what they are texting, posting on social media and passing on to others. Parents should never hesitate to call or email the school, as well as the police if they hear or see concerning information,” the school added advising parents to keep an eye on their children’s activities.

Last year, another school in Arizona, namely the Phoenix high school, was vandalized with racist and anti-Semitic graffiti as several swastikas and white supremacist slogans were spray-painted on the walls of the school.

Such recurring incidents of hate being perpetrated at schools, especially involving students openly engaging in hideous displays of bigotry, has become more common over the past two years.

People on Twitter had a lot to say about the disturbing incident.

 

 

 

 

 

 

