New Arizona Bill Requires Women To Explain Why They Want An Abortion

“This is about making the abortion experience as shaming and degrading as possible for people, to thereby discourage them from following through with their decision.”

The Arizona state House of Representatives just passed an intrusive new abortion bill that would not only make it necessary for hospitals and health care centers to ask women why they are seeking the procedure but would also shame them by providing a list of rather invasive questions to go with that query.

Women in Arizona already have to disclose a number of private details – including age, race, marital status and previous pregnancies and abortions, to name a few things – if they decide to end their pregnancy. If approved in the state Senate, the SB 1394 will make it mandatory for women to answer if the abortion is a health issue (related to fetal or maternal health), if the woman is a sex trafficking or domestic violence victim, if the woman is rape or incest victim, and if she is being “coerced into obtaining an abortion,” according to Tuscon.com.

According to the reports, Rep. Daniel Hernandez (D-Tucson) proposed adding two more questions to the list. She wanted to know if the women who want to get an abortion had access to “adequate comprehensive sex education” and affordable health care.

However, Rep. Eddie Farnsworth (R-Gilbert), who had earlier said this bill was about getting information and would “help us identify those women who are being trafficked,” didn’t agree with his Democratic counterpart.

“Sex education is not a health care issue. Having access to contraception is not a health care issue,” he said. “It’s a pre-health care issue.”

His bizarre statement makes about as much sense as making abortion, which is supposed to be a woman’s personal choice, a shameful and degrading experience for women seeking it.

“This is about making the abortion experience as shaming and degrading as possible for people, to thereby discourage them from following through with their decision. Nothing more,” Jodi Liggett, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona, told Bustle.

Democratic Rep. Athena Salman also criticized the bill.

“It’s none of the government’s business why a women is getting an abortion,” she exclaimed. “This bill would intimidate patients, intimidate women who are seeking abortion services.”

The legislation was approved in Arizona state House of Representatives by 35-22 along the party lines.

Read More Mississippi Just Passed The Nation's Strictest Abortion Bill

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Pixabay