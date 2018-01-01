Arizona Mom Used Stun Gun To Wake Teen For Church Service On Easter

“I don't think I did anything wrong because you're supposed to put God first and that's all I was trying to do is tell my kids to put God first.”

A mother in Phoenix, Arizona, is facing child abuse charges after she allegedly used a stun gun on her teenage son to wake him for the church service on Easter. Her other son, 17, and nephew, 18, were also in the room at the time and witnessed the bizarre incident.

Sharron Dobbins, who was arrested at her home the same morning, reportedly “contact tased her teenage son on the leg.” Although the 16-year-old alleged victim did not complain of experiencing any pain, the police said he had two small bumps on his leg where his mother had apparently shocked him.

Law enforcement officials confiscated the taser as evidence.

Although the 40-year-old suspect was taken to jail and later released, she continues to claim she did not taser her son.

“Ms. Dobbins stated that she only sparked the Taser to get the kids up for church on Easter and that she never Tased anyone,” the arresting officer wrote in a report.

Apparently, it all started when Dobbins tried to get her kids up for the service. However, according to her, the teenagers did not want to go to the church.

“I said, ‘Get up! It's Jesus' Day!’” the mother recalled. “I don't think I did anything wrong because you're supposed to put God first and that's all I was trying to do is tell my kids to put God first.”

One of her sons reportedly refused to get ready as he wanted to hang out with his friends instead, but Dobbins claimed she never touched with a taser. Instead, she said she stood in the doorway and make the stun gun spark as a warning.

“Nobody writes a book on the correct way of parenting," Dobbins told ABC15. “I tell my sons to honor thy mother and thy father or their days will be shortened and that's my favorite.”

She is not allowed to contact her sons anymore, though she clarified both of her children are on probation. The 16-year-old whom she allegedly tased was even wearing an ankle bracelet at the time.

“He has an ankle bracelet on,” Dobbins told the judge. “He’s under my custody and everything.”

Her sons are now living with a relative as she awaits her next hearing on April 16.

