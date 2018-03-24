As Kids Marched For Life, Some White Men Flaunted Their Guns

A group of counter protesters tried to intimidate demonstrations who held “March for Our Lives” rallies asking for better gun reforms.

As hundreds and thousands of teenagers and their supporters took to the streets under the banner of “March for Our Lives” to demand better gun-control measures, some counter protesters also entered the demonstrations.

Pro-gun supporters in red Trump hats could be seen holding AR-15’s, while others held banners that said “Armed Victims Live Longer" and "Stop Violating Civil Rights," urging to defend the right to bear guns.

The counter protesters apparently called these protests “March for Our Guns.”

However, the gun lovers failed miserably in front of the sea of people asking for stricter gun control, in the wake of the deadly Florida school shooting that took 17 lives.

Some two dozen gun-rights supporters held counter-protests holding flags, AR-15’s and sometimes challenging the demonstrators asking for gun reforms to debate on the gun issues.

A little different aura here in PHX.



2A advocates counter protesting - in their AR-15 way. #MarchForOurLivesPHX #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/iONNhfWQHG — Dan Munro (@danmunro) March 24, 2018

A man in Pennsylvania was pictured with his rifle while his dog stood beside him with its head down.

At a #MarchForOurLives march in Greensburg, PA. I wonder who this gentleman is & what his family, friends, colleagues, co-workers & employer would think of this. If it’s an open carry state, he’s well within his rights. But it’s still a good & interesting question dontcha think? pic.twitter.com/xUmdyIjy9S — TXWomenRESIST (@resist_tx) March 24, 2018

A man from Phoenix, Arizona, who was pictured with an AR-15 style rifle, said if the teens attack, “I will attack back.”

Counter protestors are out here in Arizona. One man brought an AR-15 and says he plans to be peaceful but said “if they attack I will attack back.” He says those saying gun violence is on the rise is “fake news.” #MarchForOurLives #azfamily pic.twitter.com/S8FezA496R — Briana Whitney (@BrianaWhitney) March 24, 2018

Some counter-protesters walked to Boston Commons, enabling police officers on bicycles to surround them to maintain peace between the two groups.

Fort Worth Police have formed a protective circle around 2 counter protesters using a microphone to disrupt the city’s #MarchForOurLives event which is about to get underway pic.twitter.com/hlRDEBp0jZ — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) March 24, 2018

Counter-protesters exit the #MarchForOurLives rally. Throughout the entire rally police officers surrounded them, using their bikes as barriers. pic.twitter.com/SpSdl6JU0F — Javier Rodriguez (@WEBNtvRodriguez) March 24, 2018

As young students called on the elected officials to take action against gun violence in a number of emotional and powerful speeches, President Donald Trump was busy golfing at his luxurious Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump showed no concern for the rally goers who were risking their lives in front of the counter protesters to build a safer America.

