Four Girls Use Their Fists And Slurpees To Fight Off Kidnapper

Four young girls bravely fought off an attacker. They said they used their Slurpee and coffee drinks.

Four girls ages 11 to 14 managed to escape a kidnapper and potential sexual molester by fighting back.

Unfortunately, their Slurpee and coffee drinks were sacrificed in the process.

The brave young girls had just left a local festival in Millington, Michigan, when Bruce Hipkins, 22, started to follow them.

As he grabbed 11-year-old Allison Eickhoff by the head, Millington Police Chief Jason Oliver said Hipkins told her, “You’re coming with me.”

"[The man] grabbed my face, and he swooped me up and said, ‘You’re coming with me,’ and I was really scared at that point,” Eickhoff said.

Having the courage not to let their friend get taken against her will, the girls started to fight, punching Hipkins repeatedly and using their drinks as “weapons.”

Hipkins then tried to grab another one of the girls by their hair, but they didn’t stop fighting back. Eventually, they chased him away.

After the frightening ordeal, the girls ran into a nearby inn and called the police. Hipkins was found by authorities near the site of the incident. He was arrested and charged with kidnapping and assault with intent to commit sexual penetration. He is being held on $250,000 bond.

Eickhoff told reporters that despite the feeling of shock, she and her friends never hesitated.

They "just started fighting back,” she said.

"My dad taught me a few moves," the proud girl said. "He taught me if anybody tries to get you, just aim for the neck and start punching, kicking, screaming, everything you can do to just get them away."

Thanks to their quick thinking and focus, the girls managed to escape unharmed. And what’s even better is they got the perpetrator arrested, so he won’t be able to attack anyone else.

Oliver told reporters that the girls acted correctly, and because of that, they are all safe and sound.

"They did exactly what they should've done in that situation," the police chief said. "A lot of girls would've ran, but they decided to fight and stay together. They did an amazing job."

Despite the praise they got, the whole ordeal was somewhat nerve-wracking.

"I'm feeling good, I'm just scared to go outside by myself and go around, but I'm doing OK," Eickhoff explained.

Thankfully, these brave girls have each other. And most importantly, they have the certainty they are not going to let anybody try to take advantage of them.

