Army Vet Gave Up His AR-15, Now His Daughter Is Getting Rape Threats

“The gun industry of today is just like the cigarette industry of a few years ago. Pushing a dangerous product that has no benefit to society.”

Former U.S. Army Infantry officer, Steve Hemmert from Miami, decided to give up two of his AR15-style rifles to the Miami police department as part of their gun buy-back program.

But now he is being threatened for this decision.

The former Army veteran was well trained with the use of rifle and considered himself a responsible gun owner. However, following the horrific mass shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Hemmert decided enough was enough.

“After the events of last month, I have decided enough is enough,” he mentioned on his Facebook. “How can we, as parents, force our kids to live in a world where they have to be afraid of being killed at school? My daughter recently told me that her plan is to only wear sneakers to school from now on, in case she needs to run. And I realize that, unlike some of my neighbors, I am lucky to still HAVE a 14 year old daughter.”

Hemmert compared the gun industry with the cigarette industry that promoted a dangerous product with no benefit to the society. He mentioned how it took everyone a long time to stand up to the tobacco industry.

He believes now is the time for people to stop being pawns of profit for the gun industry and boycott it. However, soon after he posted his picture of handing his rifles over to the police, he received a lot of hate online. Haters threatened to kill Hemmert and rape his 14-year-old daughter who was mentioned in his Facebook post.

“I hope someone breaks into your house and rapes your daughter,” a Facebook user commented on Facebook, according to Hemmert. “While she is being raped, I hope she looks up and says, ‘Daddy where’s the gun we built? Where!!!!’”

The veteran said he received disturbing threats from 2nd Amendment supporters. They threatened to shoot Hemmert’s dog and someone had also been harassing his girlfriend by calling her mobile number.

All this has made the former vet even more determined to fight for the cause of gun reforms.

“There has been a substantial negative and very ugly response,” Hemmert explained. “The thing that I have learned over the past three days is that there are a lot of unhinged people who own AR-15s, and I am convinced now more than ever that those people really should not be trusted with anything more dangerous than a butter knife.”

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Reuters