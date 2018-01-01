White Supremacist Group Falls After Member Discuses Murder On 911 Call

"We are going to tell them he got robbed, OK?" a woman yelled in the background, unaware that a 911 dispatcher was already on the line.

An entire neo-Nazi group came crumbling down after two of its members tried - and miserably failed - to cover up a murder as a robbery on a 911 call.

The downfall of the Aryan Circle began with a 2016 house party on the Fourth of July in Evangeline Parish, Louisiana. Two members, Jeremy Jordan and Clifton Hallmark, got into a fight and it ended in Jordan shooting Hallmark in the head.

Hallmark's wife and another woman drove the injured man to the gas station and called 911. Since, the women were allegedly also members of the gang, they changed the account in order to protect Jordan.

The only problem was that they made the alterations on a 911 call.

"We are going to tell them he got robbed, OK?” a dispatcher heard a woman tell Hallmark’s wife in the background of the call, Louisiana’s KATC reported.

Moreover, when the police arrived at the gas station, they could not find any evidence to confirm their story of a robbery gone wrong. Also, the surveillance footage obtained from the station showed the women immediately calling 911 right after getting to the station in a van.

Predictably, investigators found out something was wrong and the investigation led to Jordan's arrest as well as the arrest of seven other members of the Aryan Circle.

The case also helped uncover the activities of the group, which is a faction of another white supremacist gang called the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas.

"The AC was relatively small in comparison to other prison-based gangs, but grew in stature and influence within TDCJ in the 1990s, largely through violent conflict with other gangs, white and non-white alike," states a Department of Justice press release.

The DoJ added the Aryan Circle ensures its working through murder, attempted murder, assault, robbery and threats against anyone who would betray or pose a threat to the gang.

The total number of members of the gang is over 1,400, according to the Anti-Defamation League, which makes it one of the largest white supremacist groups in the United States.

