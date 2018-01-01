As Yemen Suffers, Senate Refuses To End US Involvement In Saudi War

Democrats joined Republicans in the Senate in killing a resolution that could force the U.S. out of Yemen, where millions are on the brink of starvation.

Despite the immoral nature of the Saudi-led war in Yemen and the lives it has cost, the United States Senate has just rejected a bipartisan resolution that would bring an end to the U.S. material support for the war.

According to the U.S. Constitution, only Congress has the power to declare war. Yet the U.S. military involvement in Yemen was never authorized by Congress. With that in mind, Sens. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) and Mike Lee (R-UT) introduced a resolution known as S.J.Res.54 that would have forced the Senate to hold a vote on withdrawing U.S. forces from Yemen. Unfortunately, 55 Republicans and 10 Democrats decided to allow the U.S. military to continue fighting a war that was never authorized in the first place.

Since the Saudi invasion of the country in 2015, 10,000 people have died according to extremely conservative estimates. But because of the U.S.-backed and Saudi-led airstrikes and naval blockade, Yemenis have and continue to suffer through a devastating cholera outbreak. In addition, the blockade also keeps aid from reaching people at risk, putting 8 million people in danger of perishing in one of the worst famines in recent history.

But while these numbers alone should suffice when it comes to pressuring lawmakers to bring an end to the U.S. support to the military campaign in the country, what makes this war worse than others is the alleged motivation behind it.

According to documents leaked by WikiLeaks, the fact that Yemen controls “a narrow choke point to Red Sea and the Suez Canal through which 11% of the world's petroleum passes each day” makes the country of great importance to Saudi Arabia. In order to further isolate Iran in the region, the Saudi kingdom appears to want to completely expel anyone in the country that might side with the Persian nation. As such, it continues to slaughter Yemenis in what seems to be an attempt to take total control of the country’s ports.

Unfortunately, there has been little commotion among the U.S. population ever since the U.S. became involved with Yemen. And now that Democrats have joined Republicans in keeping the Yemeni people under siege, we still see few Americans worried about what comes next.

The time to speak out against the travesty that is the Yemeni war is now.