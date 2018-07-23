At Least One Dead, 14 Injured In Toronto Mass Shooting

Witnesses said they heard 25 gunshots during the shooting in Toronto’s Danforth neighborhood.

Fourteen people, including a young girl, were shot near downtown Toronto, police in Canada's biggest city said on Sunday, with one person killed and the gunman also dead.

The young girl was in a critical condition, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said.

"We are looking at all possible motives... and not closing any doors," Saunders told reporters at the site of the shooting.

Paramedics, firefighters and police converged on the shooting in Toronto's east end, which has many popular restaurants, cafes and shops.

Police said the gunman had used a handgun. Earlier reports said nine people had been shot.

Reports of gunfire in the city's Greektown neighborhood began at 10 p.m. local time (0200 GMT Monday), CityNews.com said.

Witnesses said they heard 25 gunshots, the news website reported.

Toronto is grappling with a sharp rise in gun violence this year. Deaths from gun violence in the city jumped 53 percent to 26 so far in 2018 from the same period last year, police data last week showed, with the number of shootings rising 13 percent.

Toronto deployed about 200 police officers from July 20 in response to the recent spate in shootings, which city officials have blamed on gang violence.

Toronto Mayor John Tory told reporters that the city has a gun problem and guns were too readily available to too many people.

PHOTOS: Numerous people shot along Danforth Av in #Toronto's Greektown. Reports of at least 10 victims including children. Patients are spread across several blocks in the area. Mass casualty response from @TorontoMedics @Toronto_Fire. pic.twitter.com/UK8lUHUP5l — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) July 23, 2018

Praying that injuries are just that, and no one has lost their lives tonight.



Stay safe everyone. Appreciate the people around you. Tell people you love, that you love them. Random acts of violence can happen anywhere and at any time. #Toronto #Danforth — Zach Bussey (@zachbussey) July 23, 2018

And for god's sake... Whatever the motive behind this horrible violent act... let's wait for the FACTS before anyone makes it political. Please. #Danforth #Toronto — Zach Bussey (@zachbussey) July 23, 2018

Reports of 5-10 people shot in Greek town in #Toronto ambulances and police keep driving by Gerard and Church. pic.twitter.com/0zsae1zOB2 — Michael Chachura (@mrchachura) July 23, 2018

#Breaking Paramedics confirm to @CP24 8 patients taken to hospital including one child to Sick Kids, 6 to trauma centre. Multiple injured in shooting on the Danforth in #Toronto — Stephanie Smyth (@stephaniesmyth) July 23, 2018

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters