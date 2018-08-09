These Students Will No Longer Have To Recite Pledge Of Allegiance

The school made the announcement on Tuesday. The students will be given another opportunity later in the day to recite the pledge if they choose to do so.

Atlanta School Cuts Pledge of Allegiance From Start of School Day... Thoughts on this???????https://t.co/CY9sJITLYT pic.twitter.com/Wn1e9h9GfN — Power 105.1 (@Power1051) August 9, 2018

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Thursday that the Atlanta Neighborhood Charter School will no longer recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

The Atlanta elementary school sent a press release home to the parents of the children attending the school announcing that the Pledge of Allegiance will no longer be recited each morning.

The president of the school, Lara Zelski, said that the decision was made as a result of the majority of the children declining to participate in the pledge.

“One change that we made to our morning meeting agenda this year is that we will not be including the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance each morning,” wrote Zelski. “Students will continue to lead the meeting by asking our community to stand to participate in our Wolf Pack Chant together.”

Zelski added that the students will be given an opportunity later in the school day for reciting the pledge.

The school said that the decision was part of an effort to begin the school day with positivity and a connected, inclusive community. It didn’t take conservative Twitter users long to start with their tired, racist rhetoric about the importance of the flag or how not standing for the pledge will ruin America.

Liberals are indoctrinating a generational kids to hate America.



This is just another example...https://t.co/G8thrAeeNh — Harlan Z. Hill (@Harlan) August 9, 2018

“Fully inclusive” = anti American — For the love of God (@wamba138) August 9, 2018

While some people have no problem with the students not reciting the pledge each morning, others were quick to criticize the move as unpatriotic. The fact that right-wing conservatives continue to be more incensed over a piece of fabric than actual American lives is a reflection of the hateful truth that is America’s fabric.

Perhaps if they would care more about stolen lives and injustices served to people of color on a daily basis as opposed to symbolism, there would be no need for people to protest the flag or the Pledge of Allegiance.

Read More NYPD Officers Take A Knee To Show Solidarity With Colin Kaepernick

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Pexels, Brett Sayles