Michael Avenatti Denied Access To Immigrant Children He’s Representing

Stormy Daniels' attorney is also representing immigrant children separated from their parents, but today, he was not allowed access to his clients.

“Donald Trump is hoping that people like us don’t see the connection between our own ancestors and the immigrants arriving today...And so I want to say as plainly as I can: These are our people, too.”



My speech last night at @publicjustice. #TheseAreMyPeopleToo pic.twitter.com/iZNRDeohhF — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 10, 2018

He’s widely known for representing adult film star Stormy Daniels against President Donald Trump, but after Michael Avenatti announced he’s representing immigrant children who’ve been separated from their families at the border, he’s in the news for not being allowed to see his clients.

On Twitter, journalist Darren McQuade broke the news that Avenatti had been denied access to see his clients at the Cayuga Center in New York City, which is holding immigrant children.

He added that the attorney was escorted out by the New York Police Department.

Mentioning the tweet, Avenatti said that this action was disgraceful and that officials should close the facility immediately.

This is an absolute disgrace. We will provide details shortly but Cayuga Center in NYC should be immediately closed by state and city officials. They cannot be trusted to care for children. Denying children access to their attorneys when the meeting is pre-scheduled is illegal. https://t.co/CLY7SPurT5 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 11, 2018

In late June, Avenatti announced he was helping children being held in a facility in Phoenix, and he even brought a letter written by the mother of a 6-year-old boy from Honduras to the center.

Meet Samir, Levis’s six yr old boy (pic taken after we read his mother’s letter to him). For the first hour, he kept saying “not true” when we would tell him his mami loved him and she sent us to him. He asked us to take this to his mami - he said it showed a princess like her. pic.twitter.com/4968nMIF74 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 21, 2018

At the time, Avenatti praised the Arizona facility for the care they put into the minors snatched from their parents at the border. Still, he explained that the best place for them is with their families.

"The facility is well maintained; I thought the staff was very cooperative," he said. "They're doing their best to care for these children, but the fact remains that these children are better off with their parents and certainly should not be over a thousand miles away in an unknown place."

Today, after Avenatti was denied access to his clients and the tweet announcing the news went viral, the attorney published another post saying that the Cayuga Center had contacted him to finally allow him into the facility.

Shocking: we just received a call from Cayuga Center and after the press and my tweet, they will now permit us to see our clients. That didn’t take long. We are on our way back to see the girls. #TheseAreMyPeopleToo — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 11, 2018

On Twitter, users expressed excitement that Avenatti had managed to make things happen. Many said they were even proud, comparing the attorney to a superhero.

Some wondered why Bill de Blasio, New York City's mayor, wasn't intervening.

Now you've witnessed this firsthand. It's akin to closing ports of entry, then arresting immigrant refugees for not using ports of entry. — Carol York (@carolfromindy) July 11, 2018

The MSM needs to expose these frontal assaults on the basic, fundamental right to counsel, due process, and equal protection. This should be front page news. — Stefan Bethlenfalvay (@SBethlenfalvay) July 11, 2018

This is UNBELIEVABLE. The 6th Amendment guarantees the right to counsel under these circumstances. #TrumpCrimesAgainstHumanity — Timothy Kenison ?? #Resist (@TimothyKenison) July 11, 2018

Does @BilldeBlasio know the police are interfering with the right of an attorney to meet with his client? — Chris Bastian (@ChrisBastianBkl) July 11, 2018

It’s great to know that people like Avenatti are doing their best to help these families, especially considering that, despite President Donald Trump’s executive order, children remain separated from their families.

Hopefully, Avenatti’s fight to reunite these mothers and children will help put pressure on the federal government and immigration officials to finally free these families.