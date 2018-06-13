Attorneys For Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen To End Representation

by
Reuters
The legal team for Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, is expected to stop representing him in the criminal investigation into his business dealings, according to media reports.

The Wall Street Journal and ABC News, each citing a person familiar with the matter, reported on Wednesday that Cohen’s lawyers Stephen Ryan and Todd Harrison of the Washington and New York firm, McDermott, Will & Emery LLP were not expected to continue representing him after they complete a review of documents seized by federal prosecutors.

Banner/thumbnail credit: Reuters, Shannon Stapleton

