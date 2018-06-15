College Students Dress As KKK, Slave In Blackface For Themed Party

The Charles Sturt University students posted several pictures to their social media accounts on Thursday night in their offensive, tasteless costumes.

At least six Australian college students have become international news topics for all the wrong reasons.

Apparently, the students attended a “politically incorrect” themed party dressed as a “cotton-picking” slave and members of the Ku Klux Klan, according to The Guardian. Now, they are being investigated.

The men are enrolled at Charles Sturt University. On Thursday night, they posted several pictures to their social media accounts proudly wearing their offensive, tasteless costumes.

One photo on Instagram, which has since been deleted, was accompanied by the caption, “very very politically incorrect. Cotton prices are unreal though so it’s a great time to be pickin.”

Adding insult to injury, the so-called slave wore blackface and body paint to really get into character.

The Guardian noted that the Facebook event for the party practically encouraged something like this to happen as it urged guests to “grab a kit that would legally get you in the sh*t and hook right in.”

The university’s vice-chancellor, Andrew Vann, spoke out against the students’ racist antics.

“Charles Sturt University will not tolerate this offensive behavior. It does not reflect our university values and we strongly condemn these actions. CSU is currently investigating these incidents and social media posts,” he said.

Additionally, the Black Swan Hotel where the party was held issued a now-deleted statement on Facebook claiming that staff was not previously aware of the costumes.

“The pub was made aware of an incident unbeknownst to staff,” it said. “We were unaware of this behavior happening out the back of the pub, however we have immediately dealt with this. We have zero tolerance and do not condone this behavior.”

Do we even need to tell you how utterly sickening it is that this is the type of stuff our society is dealing with in 2018? Racism is not a joke, it's not a party theme, and it's certainly not a costume. It's simply wrong in every context. May the reprimand come swiftly for these six young, misguided men who should have known better.