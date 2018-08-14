Australian Lawmaker Calls For ‘Final Solution’ Of Muslim Immigrants

“While all Muslims are not terrorists, certainly all terrorists these days are Muslims…? The final solution to the immigration problem of course is a popular vote.”

here's the video of Fraser Anning saying "the final solution to the immigration problem, of course, is a popular vote" pic.twitter.com/n6ohvUW6Vp — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) August 14, 2018

A newly appointed Australian lawmaker had the audacity to suggest the “final solution” for what he deems is a Muslim immigration problem in the country.

Queensland senator Fraser Anning recently joined unabashed nationalist Bob Katter’s Australian Party and said the racially charged comment during his maiden speech to the Upper House of Parliament.

“We as a nation are entitled to insist that those who are allowed to come here predominantly reflect the historic European-Christian composition of Australian society,” he said. “While all Muslims are not terrorists, certainly all terrorists these days are Muslims, so why would anyone want to bring more of them here?”

“The final solution to the immigration problem of course is a popular vote,” he added.

The term “final solution” refers to the Nazi plan for the extermination of Jews during World War II and resulted in the Holocaust that witnessed the killing of 2.7 million Jewish men, women and children and two-thirds of the Jewish population of Europe.

Also, the statement that all terrorists are Muslims is completely untrue.

The speech was quickly condemned by Australia’s top politicians.

Well said Alan. Australia is the most successful multicultural society in the world built on a foundation of mutual respect. We reject and condemn racism in any form. https://t.co/RHslbs1FNs — Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) August 14, 2018

Minister for the Environment and Energy Josh Frydenberg, who is Jewish and had relatives who lost their lives during the Nazi regime’s genocide, said Anning’s words were “extremely ignorant, hurtful, divisive and unacceptable.”

“Fraser Anning should not only retract his comments last night but he should also immediately go and visit a holocaust museum and hear first hand from survivors how raw the pain is and hear about and see the destruction and devastation caused by the Nazi killing machine,” he said. “Ten million people lost their lives to the Nazis, six million of whom were Jews, 1.5 million of whom were children. Fraser Anning is a father. You can’t utter those words in the Parliament without understanding the consequences and ramifications.”

Labor Party Senate leader Penny Wong said Anning’s words “did not reflect Australian values,” she told reporters. “It reflected a time we have moved on from and it reflected division and prejudice.”

MP Graham Perrett called Anning a “myopic red-neck reaching out from another time to another people.”

My statement about the first speech from a Queensland senator. pic.twitter.com/89YgMUzKc4 — Graham Perrett (@GrahamPerrettMP) August 14, 2018

Dvir Abramovich, head of Australia’s Anti-Defamation Commission, said “Invoking terminology from the darkest and most unique tragedy in human history cheapens and taints this important debate. This is historical trivialization of the worst kind imaginable.”

However, Anning is not at all abashed at his words, claiming “he didn’t think about that funnily enough” when asked about his comments about the term “final solution.”

He also pointed out his support for Israel to The Guardian.

“It is ironic that those on the left such as the Greens and some Labor who seek to criticize me are the same people who refused to support my efforts to stop Australia funding the Palestinian Authority who finance terrorist attacks against innocent Israeli women and children,” the statement read.

Bob Katter, the head of Anning’s party whose grandfather was Maronite Christian from Lebanon, said he stands by his colleague “1000 percent.” Of the Hitler-esque speech, Katter said it was “solid gold.”

“You don’t have to be Albert Einstein to see that we, as a race of people, we Australians, are being buried by a mass migration program to line the pockets of the rich and powerful,” said Katter in a bizarre, hate-mongering interview. “We do not want people coming in from the Middle East or North Africa unless they’re the persecuted minorities. Why aren’t you bringing in the Sikhs? Why aren’t you bringing in the Christians? Why aren’t you bringing in the Jews?”

One Nation leader, Pauline Hanson, has distanced herself from Anning, who originally entered parliament through her party, and said his speech was “straight from Goebbels’ handbook from Nazi Germany.” But her comments came after politicians started comparing her to Anning.

It should be noted that Hanson herself has called Islam “a disease,” has said South Africans brings AIDS and Asians are “swamping” Australia.

