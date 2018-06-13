Couple Plunges To Death While Taking A Selfie At A Beach High Wall

“Everything seems to indicate that the fall happened when they were probably trying to take a selfie.”

An Australian man and a British woman were found dead after they apparently plunged to their death form the edge of a 30-meter high wall at a beach in Portugal.

Pescadores beach in Ericeira is a popular tourist destination in Portugal, where the couple apparently lost their balance as they tried to take a selfie.

The dead bodies of the man, who is believed to be in his 40s, and the woman, in her 30s, were found by a beach cleaner.

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed the death of a male Australian citizen while a similar confirmation was given by the British foreign office regarding the woman.

“Everything seems to indicate that the fall happened when they were probably trying to take a selfie,” said Rui Pereira da Terra, head of the rescue service in Cascais port.

He also added the fall probably resulted as they tried to retrieve their dropped mobile phones.

Pescadores beach is surrounded by cliffs and a 30-meter high wall, covered in shrubs.

The Australian and British foreign offices have both pledged to “provide support” to the family of the victims of this horrible tragedy.

“The Department has been in contact with the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office regarding the other person who died in the incident. Owing to our privacy obligations we will not provide further comment,” the spokesperson for the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) said.

The British Foreign and Commonwealth Office echoed the DFAT’s statement.

“We are in touch with local authorities following the death of a British woman in Portugal and stand ready to provide support to her family,” the statement read.

The high wall of the Pescadores beach is a popular spot for tourist to try and take selfies. Many upload pictures of the monstrous wall on social media platforms.

In the case of the couple, the attempt, to get a once-in-a-lifetime picture, sadly cost them their lives.

