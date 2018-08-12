Bahraini Employer Caught-On-Camera Brutally Beating Domestic Helper

This painful incident demonstrates the plight of domestic workers in the Middle East and highlights the inhumane treatment most of these foreign workers are subjected to.

A video of a domestic worker being brutally beaten up by her employer in Bahrain has sparked outrage on social media.

The worker, who remains unnamed, is believed to be from Ethiopia. She can be seen in the video kneeling on the floor when a woman slapped and hit her on the shoulder and then kicked her so aggressively that she fell on the ground.

The worker then tried to ask her employer something but she shouted at her and began hitting her once again. This time also the woman kicked the worker repeatedly and hit her while shouting and pointing her finger towards her.

A man can also be seen in the video talking to the worker and inquiring about something. The man kept shouting at the worker as she sat on the floor weeping.

Authorities launched an investigation into the incident after the video went viral on social media. The victim was located and identified by authorities. The domestic helper said in her police statement that her sponsor’s daughter beat and abused her.

The woman who was seen beating up the helper was then arrested where she confessed to the accusations. She is now facing assault charges and is in detention until a trial date is set.

This painful incident demonstrates the plight of domestic workers in the Middle East and highlights the inhumane treatment most of these foreign workers are subjected to.

For decades, domestic help in the rich middle-eastern countries, hailing from developing countries, have suffered torture at the hands of their wealthy employers. Not much is being done about it, though.

Moreover, this is not the first time domestic help in the oil rich countries have been treated terribly. Recently, a Kenyan domestic worker was brutally beaten up by mob on a street in Lebanon. In another such incident, 143 distressed Filipina maids left Kuwait for home after suffering years of torture at the hands of their wealthy employers.

In another appalling incident, a Saudi woman was accused of forcing her Filipino maid to drink bleach. The maid was later taken to the hospital in a serious condition.

Spotlight, Banner: FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images