Bali Wants Tourists To Stop Posing In Bikinis At Temples

Denouncing the increasing decline in the "quality of tourists," authorities in Bali have vowed to prevent visitors from disrespecting their sacred temples.

Tourists have infamously posed in bikinis at places of worship and have even been photographed squatting in a place reserved for Balinese Hinduism’s most important deity, in a recent case.

“This is the government’s attempt to maintain the Pura [temples],” said Bali deputy governor Tjokorda Oka Artha Sukawati, known as Cok Ace, at a recent regional council meeting. “The temples need to be preserved since they are the spirits of Bali’s cultures and customs.”

He added the government might also take steps towards accompanying foreign tourists with locals, just so there is a little more awareness with regards to local customs and traditions.

Bali is currently one of the most attractive tourist destinations in the world. In fact, it topped TripAdvisor's list of best tourist destinations in 2017, attracting over 5 million visitors that year.

The same year in November, Mount Agung erupted, forcing the evacuation of about 100,000 people who lived near the volcano. But that didn't affect the island's tourism industry as it expects to draw around seven million visitors in 2018.

Indonesia is a Muslim-majority country but Bali is home to a large Hindu population and hundreds of historic, beautiful temples.

