Cop Resigns After Video Shows Him Brutally Assaulting Unarmed Man

A Baltimore police officer was caught on camera confronting an African-American man on the sidewalk after which he pushed him against a wall and brutally beat him for allegedly refusing to show his identification card.

The video shot by a bystander started with Dashawn McGrier screaming at the police officer.

"For what?!" McGrier yelled on a sidewalk.

The officer whose identity wasn’t revealed, responded by shoving the man backward against a brick wall.

"Don't touch me!" the 26-year-old man resisted, slapping the cop's hand away.

From that point on, the situation got really ugly. The officer began pummeling McGrier repeatedly in his head while he didn’t fight back whatsoever.

As the officer continued to rain blows on him, the man tripped and fell across some concrete steps to a doorway. The cop followed McGrier to the ground and pinned him down with his arm across his neck.

As concerned onlookers shouted, another officer appeared briefly to separate the two men before backing away from them. At that point of time, McGrier’s blood had started to pool on the sidewalk.

Interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle said he was "deeply disturbed" by the incident– which was latest in line of controversial use of force against African-Americans by police.

“I’m deeply disturbed by the video that surfaced online earlier today. I have zero tolerance for behavior like I witnessed on the video today. Officers have a responsibility and duty to control their emotions in the most stressful of situations,” said Tuggle.

Following the violent incident, the Baltimore Department tweeted that the officer had resigned.

UPDATE:

The officer involved in yesterday’s incident is no longer with the BPD. Interim Commissioner Tuggle has accepted his resignation. The second officer remains on administrative duties. This remains an active criminal investigation. — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) August 13, 2018

The incident reportedly began when two officers working on "a crime suppression detail related to crime in the area," approached the man in the video.

"After the first encounter, officers released him and ... approached him again to provide him a citizen's contact sheet," said Baltimore police spokesman T. J. Smith.

According to Smith, officers are required to make citizens fill a contact sheet before they can ask them questions about any type of investigation.

"When he was asked for his identification, the situation escalated when he refused," police said.

McGrier was taken to the hospital with reported injuries on his jaw, nose and ribs.

Baltimore is still dealing with the aftermath of Freddie Gray’s death that stoked tensions between African-Americans and law enforcement agencies when the 25-year-old suffered a fatal spinal injury while being transported in a police van back in 2015.

In the wake of the recent incident, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh also issued a statement.

My statement on the video of the Baltimore Police Officer pic.twitter.com/Wp5GJk80zt — Mayor Catherine Pugh (@MayorPugh50) August 11, 2018

