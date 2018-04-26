© Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

Judge Rules Bar Had The Right To Throw Out Guy Wearing MAGA Hat

Alice Salles
The man claims he was thrown out of a New York bar because he was wearing a "MAGA" hat. Unfortunately for him, the judge ruled in favor of the bar.

A man who sued a bar in New York for throwing him out over his “Make America Great Again” hat lost his case.

The apparent President Donald Trump supporter and Philadelphia accountant Greg Piatek claimed that after he complained about the service, he and his friends were told that Trump supporters weren’t welcome at The Happiest House in Manhattan.

But, the bar’s owners said no such incident happened, and that Piatek “was sufficiently pleased with his service at the bar [and] that he added” a $36 tip to his $186 check.

Still, the lawsuit alleged that the accountant was discriminated against because of his political views. It also stated that the incident “offended his sense of being American.” But the bar’s attorney, Elizabeth Conway, said that only religious, and not political, beliefs are protected by law.

Doubling down, Piatek’s attorney Paul Liggieri said that his client’s choice to wear the hat could be seen as a religious ritual.

“The purpose of the hat is that he wore it because he was visiting the 9/11 Memorial,” he said.

“He was paying spiritual tribute to the victims of 9/11. The Make America Great Again hat was part of his spiritual belief,” Liggieri claimed. "Rather than remove his hat, instead he held true to his spiritual belief and was forced from the bar.”

Justice David Cohen wasn’t having any of it.

“How many members are in this spiritual program that your client is engaged in?” Cohen asked.

“Your honor, we don’t allege the amount of individuals,” Liggieri responded, to which the judge asked if his client was a “creed of one.”

“Yes, your honor,” Liggieri replied.

In his ruling, Cohen said that it was clear that kind of religion-based claim simply could not stand.

“Plaintiff does not state any faith-based principle to which the hat relates,” he said. “Here the claim that plaintiff was not served and eventually escorted out of the bar because of his perceived support for President Trump is not outrageous conduct.”

The Happiest Hour’s owners said that this entire suit was nothing but a “publicity stunt.”

While it seems that nothing serious happened, and that perhaps, the man wasn’t even thrown out at all, it’s obvious that any establishment has the right to refuse service, even if the decision is based on having opposing views on politics.

As for this man, although he lost his case, hopefully he will decide to just leave the MAGA hat at home when he goes out from now on. 

