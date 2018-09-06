Barack Obama Breaks No Seflies Rule For Joe Biden

Barack Obama and Joe Biden: The Ultimate Friendship.

The heart-warming bromance between former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden is back.

Obama shared a picture on his instagram in honor of Biden's return to Instagram.

“My brother and friend @JoeBiden is back on Instagram. Welcome back, Joe you’ll always be one of the rare exceptions to my no-selfies rule,” Obama wrote in his caption of the incredibly smiley photo of the two men.

The photo Obama posted appears to have been taken in July, when the two men had lunch together at Dog Tag Bakery in Washington, D.C.

Biden announced his return on instagram on Thursday, so far, the only post on his new personal Instagram account is a photo of him in New York on an awareness walk along with his wife, Dr. Jill Biden.

All those who doubted their friendship won't last after they left the White House had their doubts abated when the longtime friends went to the Invictus Games in Toronto.

The two are inseparable:

Inspiring words from @BarackObama today. A powerful reminder that it's on all of us to vote this fall if we want leaders who reflect the civility, character, dignity, and goodness of the American people. The stakes couldn't be higher, but Americans always rise to the occasion. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 7, 2018

Banner / Thumbnail : Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images