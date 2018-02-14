Radio Host Calls Underage Olympian 'Hot Piece Of A**' - Gets Fired

Not only did Patrick Connor make a tasteless attempt to sexualize an underage Olympian but also undermined her great accomplishments as an athlete.

Only after its second episode, one of the hosts of Barstool Radio’s newest Sirius XM talk show, "Dialed-In with Dallas Braden," was fired - and deservedly so - after he made lewd comment made about a 17-year old American snow-boarder.

Forty three-year-old Patrick Connor made sexually-explicit comments about 17-year-old Chloe Kim as he called her a "hot piece of a**," on air. He was accompanied by former baseball pitcher Dallas Braden and comedian Brody Stevens as co-hosts but Connor was the only one making the lascivious remarks.

The conversation that started off with a light-hearted banter on Chloe Kim’s name's similarity to that of the Kardashians soon veered away from propriety.

First, Connor made a reference to Wooderson, Matthew McConaughey’s character from "Dazed and Confused," who pursues high school girls.

"No doubt, and in fact just to keep it on that tip, her 18th birthday is April 23, and the countdown is on baby, ’cause I got my Wooderson going," Connor began. “That’s what I like about them high school girls.”

"She’s fine as hell! If she was 18, you wouldn’t be ashamed to say that she’s a little hot piece of a**. And she is. She is adorable. I’m a huge Chloe Kim fan," he added.

In one statement, not only did Connor made a tasteless attempt to sexualize an underage girl but also undermine her great accomplishments as an athlete. She just made history as the youngest female to have won the gold medal in snowboard half pipe at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Despite being made aware of the crassness of his comments, by Deadspin, Connor didn't apologize. Instead he tweeted: “Deadspin still exists?”

It was only after he received a firestorm of criticism, Connor bothered to issue a statement:

Yesterday in a weird attempt to make people laugh I failed. My comments about @chloekimsnow were more than inappropriate they were lame & gross. Im truly sorry Chloe. You’ve repped our country so brilliantly. I apologize to my colleagues & the listeners for being a total idiot. — Patrick Connor (@pcon34) February 14, 2018

Thankfully, KNBR didn’t make light of Connor’s offensive comments and fired him immediately. KNBR program director Jeremiah Crowe reportedly said, “Patrick Connor is no longer with Cumulus Media.”

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters