At Russia's National Grain Centre, I ask Vladimir Putin: "Is Russia behind the poisoning of Sergei Skripal?" pic.twitter.com/5ve7U82Hwa — Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) March 13, 2018

While much of the world continues to speculate Russian involvement in the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the United Kingdom, one reporter thought it best to get information straight from the horse's mouth.

Steve Rosenberg, the BBC's Moscow correspondent, went up to Russian President Vladimir Putin, as he was visiting the country's National Grain Center, and asked him point-blank if Russia was behind the attack on Skripal.

Putin, notorious for his tendency to defect tough questions, gave a bizarre response. "Look, we're busy here with agriculture," Putin replied. "As you can see the aim is to create good conditions for people's lives and you ask me about some tragedies."

"Get to the bottom of things there, first," he added, before rushing off.

It's worth noticing here, regardless of what he said, Putin, at least, didn't deny Russian involvement in the case.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said his country "is not to blame" for the poisoning of a former Russian double agent in Britain.

Skripal and his daughter have been in hospital in a critical condition since March 4. They were found unconscious on a bench outside a shopping mall in Salisbury.

