‘Sherlock’ Star Benedict Cumberbatch Saves Cyclist From Four Attackers

“Sherlock” star Benedict Cumberbatch may play a superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that doesn’t mean he is any less valiant in real life than his fictional persona.

The 41-year-old, who recently appeared as Doctor Strange in the blockbuster “Avengers: Infinity War,” reportedly saved a cyclist from four attackers earlier this year on Marylebone High Street in London, United Kingdom – which is pretty close to his character’s residence on the Baker Street.

Cumberbatch and his wife, Sophie Hunter, were riding in an Uber when they came across a Deliveroo cyclist being beaten up by four robbers who were allegedly attempting to steal his bicycle. According to the driver, identified as Manuel Dias, the actor immediately jumped out of the car and began yelling at the perpetrator to leave the victim alone.

The 53-year-old said at first he had no idea his passenger was Benedict Cumberbatch, adding he only joined in when he realized things were getting worse.

“Then it all got a bit surreal. Here was Sherlock Holmes fighting off four attackers just round the corner from Baker Street,” Dias told The Sun.

He said the robbers also probably recognized Cumberbatch as he pulled the cyclist away from them.

“Benedict was courageous, brave and selfless. If he hadn’t stepped in, the cyclist could have been seriously injured,” the Uber driver continued. “He stood there instructing them in the street, shouting, ‘Leave him alone.’ I had hold of one lad and Benedict another. He seemed to know exactly what he was doing. He was very brave. He did most of it, to be honest. They tried to hit him, but he defended himself and pushed them away. He wasn't injured. Then I think they also recognized it was Benedict and ran away.”

Once the attackers had fled, Cumberbatch reportedly asked the cyclist if he was hurt and then hugged him.

“One of the males attempted to grab the victim's cycle,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. “He was then punched in the face, struck on the head and hit with his helmet. Nothing was reported stolen. The victim did not require hospital treatment. No arrests have been made.”

Meanwhile, in an extremely humble response to the newspaper, the actor said: “I did it out of … well, I had to, you know.”

Banner/Thumbnail: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage via Getty Images