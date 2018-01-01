Bernie Sanders Highlights His '60s Civil Rights Struggles

Sanders discussed his struggles against segregation at a Democratic Town Hall just days after footage of his arrest during the same time surfaced on the Internet.

CNN's South Carolina Democratic town hall came at a critical time when both Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton are tied for “pledged” delegates at 51 each.

In stark contrast to their previous debates and discussions, both the candidates dropped their usual attacks on each other and tried to bring other issues to the forefront.

For instance, Clinton talked about gun violence, student debt and racism, instead of highlighting Sanders’ lack of experience in foreign policy.

Meanwhile, Sanders abandoned (if not entirely) his criticism of Clinton’s ties with Wall Street and talked about racists like Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump, religion and also his civil rights activism.

While discussing spirituality with moderator Chris Cuomo, Sanders highlighted his struggles against racism in the 1960s: “Every great religion in the world — Christianity, Judaism, Buddhism — essentially comes down to: ‘Do unto others as you would like them to do unto you,'” he said. “And, what I have believed in my whole life, I believed it when I was a 22-year-old kid getting arrested in Chicago fighting segregation."



His comments came just days after a video, released by a Chicago-based documentary company Kartemquin Films, surfaced on the Internet, showing a 21-year-old Sanders being led away from a sit-in by police.

