New Poll Shows Beto O'Rourke Can Win In Texas

As Ted Cruz spent most of his campaigning time attacking his opponent, O'Rourke got in touch with his constituents and listened to their problems. And Texans saw that.

Poll: Beto O'Rourke leads Cruz in Texas Senate race https://t.co/DU5dwH9qf9 pic.twitter.com/bA9ezRMKs4 — The Hill (@thehill) September 20, 2018

Texas has not elected a Democrat to the Senate in nearly thirty years.

But this year, it coult be different.

Democratic Senate canddiate Beto O'Rourke is reportedly gaining ground. In fact, according to a recent Reuters–Ipsos–University of Virginia Center for Politics poll, O'Rourke holds a 2-point lead over incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz (R).

The poll found nearly 47 percent of voters said they favored O'Rourke, while 45 percent said they favored Cruz.

"The survey, which was composed among a population of 992 adults, had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. It was conducted between Sept. 6 and Sept. 14," The Hill reported.

While it's a small lead, it's still significant considering it has happened for the first time.

Although taking down opponents is the oldest trick in the book for candidates, this year, Cruz has doubled down on his attacks against his challenger, even going as far [read: low] as making fun of his name in March.

Later, Texas GOP tried to malign O'Rourke by posting old photos of him, one of which was from the time when he was a member of a punk band called Foss and the other a mugshot from a 1995 misdemeanor arrest for jumping a fence at University of Texas at El Paso.

None of the tactics worked, though. If anything, they made O'Rourke even more popular.

His campaign trail has won much support across the state. He has attended town halls regularly and discussed issues from immigration reform, health care, infrastructure, energy to veterans' care, NFL protests and especially women's health care -- something Cruz will never support.

