Cruz Miserably Fails To End Debate With O'Rourke On A Positive Note

When Ted Cruz was asked to tell the panel about something he admired about his opponent, the Republican senator mostly made the answer about himself.

The first joint debate between Texas Senate contenders Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke was as contentious as the race between them.

However, the moderators came up with the idea of ending the face-off on a positive note by asking both challengers to say one good thing about each other.

While O'Rourke passed the question with flying colors, Cruz managed to turn the answer all about himself and even threw in an unnecessary jab about socialism.

Here's O'Rourke's response:

“We both have young children. I know how hard he works. I know what a sacrifice that is to his family. ... I have no question that Senator Cruz wants to do the best for America. He does so at great sacrifice to his family and his kids. I thank you, Senator Cruz, for your public service.”

Now, here's Cruz's reply:

“I think Congressman O’Rourke is passionate, energetic.” Like Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. “Bernie Sanders believes in what he is fighting for. He believes in socialism. Now, I think what he is fighting for doesn’t work. But I think you are absolutely sincere, like Bernie. You believe in expanding government and high taxes.”

It must be noted here, though, what O'Rourke said immediately after this statement.

"True to form," he shot back.

Cruz's nervousness is understandable considering how O'Rourke is thriving this election season. In fact, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos/University of Virginia Center for Politics poll, the Democrat holds a 2-point lead over his challenger.

The poll found nearly 47 percent of voters said they favored O'Rourke, while 45 percent said they favored Cruz.

Banner/Thumbnail Credit: Getty