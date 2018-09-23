© REUTERS/William Philpott

After Debating Ted Cruz, Beto O'Rourke Went To Whataburger

After the debate, O'Rourke drove to a Whataburger drive-thru and as he waited for his order, he played "Baba O'Riley" by The Who and even airdrummed to the song.

The midterms might determine the winner of the Senate race but no one really needs an election to find out that who is more likeable when it comes to Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke.

Cruz is notoriously unlikeable.

His reputation further took a dive in October 2016 when he worked the phones to convince voters to vote for the then-Republican presidential Donald Trump. A particularly humiliating video also did rounds on the internet at the time, showing Cruz phone-banking for Trump, whom the Texas senator had vehemently refused to endorse during the Republican National Convention.

In stark contrast, Cruz's Democratic challenger is quite popular. In fact, O'Rourke's celebrity-like status recently received a boost, thanks to the Texas GOP, which tweeted old photos from his days as a member of a musical band.

Even during his first public debate with Cruz, O'Rourke won hearts with his "true to form" jab at his Republican opponent.

However, he didn't stop there.

After the debate, O'Rourke drove to a Whataburger drive-thru and as he waited for his order, he played “Baba O’Riley” by The Who and even airdrummed to the song.

“This may be the best song ever written,” he proclaims of the classic.

The internet, predictably, couldn't help but praise O'Rourke:

 

 

 

 

 

