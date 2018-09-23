After Debating Ted Cruz, Beto O'Rourke Went To Whataburger

After the debate, O'Rourke drove to a Whataburger drive-thru and as he waited for his order, he played “Baba O’Riley” by The Who and even airdrummed to the song.

The midterms might determine the winner of the Senate race but no one really needs an election to find out that who is more likeable when it comes to Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke.

Cruz is notoriously unlikeable.

His reputation further took a dive in October 2016 when he worked the phones to convince voters to vote for the then-Republican presidential Donald Trump. A particularly humiliating video also did rounds on the internet at the time, showing Cruz phone-banking for Trump, whom the Texas senator had vehemently refused to endorse during the Republican National Convention.

In stark contrast, Cruz's Democratic challenger is quite popular. In fact, O'Rourke's celebrity-like status recently received a boost, thanks to the Texas GOP, which tweeted old photos from his days as a member of a musical band.

Even during his first public debate with Cruz, O'Rourke won hearts with his "true to form" jab at his Republican opponent.

However, he didn't stop there.

Big thanks to Ivon and her team for taking care of us at the Whataburger drive-thru!! https://t.co/6iKiqYh2IP — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 23, 2018

After the debate, O'Rourke drove to a Whataburger drive-thru and as he waited for his order, he played “Baba O’Riley” by The Who and even airdrummed to the song.

“This may be the best song ever written,” he proclaims of the classic.

The internet, predictably, couldn't help but praise O'Rourke:

Beto went to Whataburger after the Ted Cruz debate last night and played the airdrums to The Who's "Baba O’Riley".



Ted Cruz went to his campaign office and self-flagellated for an hour while singing along to the Partridge Family's Greatest Hits, probably.pic.twitter.com/3iTWcnxVtV — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly ?? (@AynRandPaulRyan) September 22, 2018

OMD in case I had any doubts ??.... Baba O’Riley IS the best song ever .... off to do data entry for Beto! Gotta get those volunteers processed so they can hit the ground running! #GoBeto!! https://t.co/DTzwuQy9o1 — Rae Dawg Productions (@raedawg88) September 23, 2018

Just when you thought Beto O’Rourke couldn’t get any cooler… He whips out the air drums to the Who’s Baba O’Riley… https://t.co/GjqQveNjw7 — Lennie Appelquist (@lenapple) September 22, 2018

Watching Beto play air drums to the Who's Baba O’Riley after the debate last night was reason enough to vote for him. — Skip G (@Skipdog63) September 22, 2018

