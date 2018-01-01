Beto O'Rourke Hosts Largest Single-Candidate Rally Since 2016 Polls

“If you don’t like who’s in there, vote ‘em out / That’s what Election Day is all about,” O’Rourke sang along Nelson.

Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke hosted a massive political assembly at the “Rally With Willie & Beto” in Austin, Texas, with the legendary Willie Nelson and other country music performers, watched by over 55,000 people.

This was the largest political rally for a single candidate since the 2016 polls.

But even in the presence of the legend, it was O’Rourke who stole the show.

Nelson called the candidate on stage and said, “Beto, come help me do this one.” That’s when the Democratic Texas Senate candidate and onetime punk musician, who is challenging GOP Sen. Ted Cruz, joined the 85-year-old country legend and sang along his classic “On the Road Again” – and the crowd loved it.

Nelson also debuted his new song “Vote Em Out,” at the rally.

“If you don’t like who’s in there, vote ‘em out / That’s what Election Day is all about,” were some of the lyrics of politically charged song.

Despite, the massive turnover, there were no tension at the venue. There were no entry gates at the location either; people were allowed to simply walk up from the street.

The senate hopeful delivered a touching speech which focused on spontaneity and inclusiveness. “We are not running against anyone or anything or any political party. We are running for one another and for this country that we love so much,” he said, as the audience cheered for their preferred candidate. “This is a campaign for the future, because the people of the future — our kids and our grandkids — are depending on what we do at this moment. Let tonight be a message to the future. Let them know who we are, what we believe in, and what we’re willing to do to accomplish our goals.”

He then echoed words focusing on inclusivity.

“This is a campaign of people, all people, and I don’t care about the differences between us. If you’re a Republican, you’re in the right place. If you’re a Democrat, you’re in the right place. If you’re an independent, you’re in the right place,” he said. “Whoever you pray to, whether you pray at all, whoever you love, however many generations you’ve been in this country or whether you just got here yesterday, we’re all in the same boat, we’re all human beings, and we’re going to start treating one another that way.”

