DeVos Told Students To Stop Being 'Nasty' -- It Didn't Go Too Well

“It is easy to be nasty hiding behind screens and Twitter handles. It’s not so easy face-to-face,” said Betsy DeVos at a student town hall.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who thinks it’s safe for students to carry guns, was at a student town hall in Philadelphia when she asked the people in the audience not to send “nasty” messages hiding behind their Twitter handles.

DeVos was telling this to a group of students ranging from elementary to college-age in the Hall National Constitution Center. She was reportedly there to “talk about the First Amendment as part of the Center’s annual Constitution Day, commemorating the 231st anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution.”

Naturally, students weren’t having any of her Twitter etiquette lesson and reminded her about her boss, President Donald Trump, who uses his Twitter handle to make nasty comments all the time.

One college student, 21-year-old Kaileigh Murphy, told DeVos that it might be better for the secretary to tell Trump about these rules, because the commander-in-chief has no problem logging in to his presidential Twitter account and slamming people who don’t go along with his rhetoric. He doesn’t show respect for anybody who disagrees with him.

To this assertion, DeVos replied, “the separation that occurs between someone who puts something out on social media without really considering the receiving end of that communication doesn't help with the overall discourse.” People are best off, she said, when they can sit down and talk together.

However, her response wasn’t helpful. The receiving end for all Trump tweets are the people living in America, so before putting out something on his Twitter page, the president is the one who should think things through.

But that never happens.

DeVos then talked about free speech and how people have been threatened only because they have different opinions. Of course, there is no doubt that free speech has become risky, but again, what Trump and his administration has done is nothing short of adding fuel to this fire.

The POTUS and the GOP have repeatedly attacked the credibility of CNN, The New York Times and Washington Post by announcing the so-called "fake news awards" – just because they don’t agree with them.

