Beyonce Took A Tumble At Coachella And The Internet Lost Its Cool

The sisters didn’t take long to recover from their seemingly unexpected fall during the closing ceremony. However, the scene sent social media users into a frenzy.

A week ago, Beyoncé made history at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival by being the first African-American woman to headline the event.

The legendary singer-songwriter returned to the Coachella stage for the closing ceremony and reigned once again.

However, things didn’t go as smoothly as they had a week earlier.

During the closing ceremony, Queen Bey, along with her sister Solange, revived their sibling dance-off from their earlier performances, but this time there was a mishap that took the internet by storm: Both sisters fell on the stage.

It happened during the duo’s performance of “Get Me Bodied” when it appeared either Beyoncé tried pick up Solange or Solange tried to hug her sister. However, it ended in the sisters losing their balance and falling down on the stage. Unsurprisingly, they laughed off the tumble and continued with their performance, but speculations of what really happened on the stage started pouring in.

People fall every day and it goes largely unnoticed, but when you are a superstar with larger than life persona and powerful stage presence, even something as basic as losing your balance will make headlines.

I really need to see the HD video of Solange and Beyonce falling. I laughed so hard I literally woke up everyone in my house... #Beychella#Coachella#Solange#Beyonce — Nados (@belleteefess) April 22, 2018

Ok here is the J Balvin moment. The amount of times she’s said “where you at” ??pic.twitter.com/u39O4NIm9z — queen miskeen (@agerenesh) April 22, 2018

Like I'm confused.. Was it rehearsed before & Beyonce just couldn't hold her & they both fell OR did Solange surprise Bey by jumping on her and they both fell.?????? I need answers. ???????? — RoxY (@RoxY968) April 22, 2018

I’m so glad I found the insta live of #Beychella2and got to see Beyoncé and Solange hug so hard they fell over — The Gay Boricua (@DICKIMINAJ) April 22, 2018

OMG to awake to the news that beyonce and solange fell over on stage at coachella...im both laughing and sad at the same time ?????? the headline thowtff — Enigma (@MzMixtapeJunkie) April 22, 2018

However, this wasn’t the only highlight of Queen Bey’s power-packed performance. She continued to enthrall the audience with her former Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, taking the stage for some of their greatest hits.

Beyoncé also brought out her husband, Jay-Z, and the two performed together. They are set to embark on their joint “On the Run II” tour in June.

Banner Image Credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella