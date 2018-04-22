© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Beyonce Took A Tumble At Coachella And The Internet Lost Its Cool

by
Aliza Ali
The sisters didn’t take long to recover from their seemingly unexpected fall during the closing ceremony. However, the scene sent social media users into a frenzy.

A week ago, Beyoncé made history at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival by being the first African-American woman to headline the event.

The legendary singer-songwriter returned to the Coachella stage for the closing ceremony and reigned once again.

However, things didn’t go as smoothly as they had a week earlier.

During the closing ceremony, Queen Bey, along with her sister Solange, revived their sibling dance-off from their earlier performances, but this time there was a mishap that took the internet by storm: Both sisters fell on the stage.

It happened during the duo’s performance of “Get Me Bodied” when it appeared either Beyoncé tried pick up Solange or Solange tried to hug her sister. However, it ended in the sisters losing their balance and falling down on the stage. Unsurprisingly, they laughed off the tumble and continued with their performance, but speculations of what really happened on the stage started pouring in.

 

 

People fall every day and it goes largely unnoticed, but when you are a superstar with larger than life persona and powerful stage presence, even something as basic as losing your balance will make headlines.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

However, this wasn’t the only highlight of Queen Bey’s power-packed performance. She continued to enthrall the audience with her former Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, taking the stage for some of their greatest hits.

Beyoncé also brought out her husband, Jay-Z, and the two performed together. They are set to embark on their joint “On the Run II” tour in June.

Banner Image Credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

