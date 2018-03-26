Anti-Muslim School Board Candidate Says She’s Not Racist

A Parkway School Board candidate, who described herself as a Confederate, wants to arm students with rocks to “fend off school shooters.”

A woman who reportedly described herself as a “Confederate” and happens to be a school board candidate in suburban St. Louis, claims she isn’t racist.

Jeanie Ames once called Michelle Obama a “giant rat” on social media.

She also retweeted an anti- Muslim message asking to put a ban on Islam in the United States. Now she claims she isn’t racist or anti-Islam.

But her well-documented history says otherwise.

“I am not a xenophobic, homophobic, anti-Islam, anti-Semitic racist,” Jeanie Ames said in her opening statement at a forum, held at the Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis in Ballwin.

However, screen shots clearly show the Confederate’s racist mentality.

At the forum, she defended herself and said: “In no way was it a reflection of any Islamophobia at all.” She said her tweet was taken out of context comparing it with Trumps immigration ban. But Faizan Syed, director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations of Missouri, didn’t find her argument invalid and asked Ames to apologize.

She did not apologize.

Ames is also a Republican And a Trump supporter and recently, had to face protesters who chanted “No White Supremacy, no Jeanie Ames” at her Cadillac as she drove away.

A crowd of protesters formed outside of the Mosque in West County following Parkway board candidate forum. They’re yelling “No white supremacy, no Jeanie Ames” @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/lOsEmkvclh — Derrion L. Henderson (@DerrionLH) March 26, 2018

Ames is also a gun supporter and wants the Parkway school district to look into a plan that is proposing to “arm students with bucket rocks to fend off school shooters who have AR-15s.”

“I would evaluate this plan on its practicality and potential effectiveness. I’m interested in what parents and teachers think. Please share your opinions and thoughts,” she wrote on Facebook.

Earlier, residents were alarmed upon learning Ames was running for the Parkway School Board, especially after her racist social media history was revealed. She has made her social media private since then.

“Jeanie Ames' record of racism, Islamophobia, xenophobia, and other bigotry prove beyond any doubt that she has no place on the Parkway School District's Board of Education,” said Anna Baltzer of Jewish Voice for Peace in a statement. “All people of conscience who believe in the value and place of all children at Parkway schools should oppose Ames' candidacy in the strongest terms.”

It is rather concerning that people like Ames who are bigoted and want to arm students with rocks are eligible for running for the school board.

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Reuters, Stephanie Keith