Drug Expert: Benadryl, Quaalude Could Have Knocked Out Cosby’s Accuser

Bill Cosby’s alleged sexual assault victim could have felt lightheaded by the common cold medicine, Benadryl, or by Quaalude, a highly illegal date-rape drug, according to expert witnesses.

The mysterious blue pills that Cosby gave his alleged victim Andrea Constand during the 2004 encounter at his home has remained a subject of controversy throughout the case.

In 2004, according to the prosecutors, Constand visited Cosby’s home where he gave her three blue bills to help relax. However, the mysterious drug knocked her out and Cosby reportedly used the opportunity to grope Constand’s breasts and genitals.

Two months after the incident, Constand said she confronted Cosby and demanded what the pills were. He refused to tell her then. Gianna Constand, the alleged victim’s mother said, Cosby told her he would have to take a look at the prescription bottle and send her his response by mail. However, it never came.

On the ninth day of the retrial, two toxicologists gave different explanations of Constand’s testimony.

Dr. Timothy Rohrig testified Benadryl’s active ingredient, Diphenhydramine, can cause “mental clouding,” muscle weakness and even short-term amnesia. He said Benadryl’s manufacturer indicated the medicine was produced in blue tablets, like the one Constand said she was given, till 2010.

Rohrig also said Quaalude, the notorious party drug which was used in several sexual assault cases in the 1970s, also makes people sleepy.

The forensic expert said the symptoms described by Constand were consistent with the use of Benadryl, along with a hangover effect and dry mouth. The effects of diphenhydramine can occur within 15-30 minutes and peak in about one or two hours. Constand did say in her testimony she lost the use of her arms and legs and became very disoriented.

However, the defense team’s toxicology expert, Dr. Harry Milman, spent an extended amount of time reading from the back of a Benadryl box and its warnings. He then started spouting random, irrelevant facts about general drug use, stating how intravenous injections have a much faster effect than tablets or pills.

Milman then refuted Rohrig, claiming Constand could not have experienced the symptoms from the amount of drug she ingested. He claimed if Constand’s symptoms were that severe, it would have led the Food and Drug Administration to ban the drug being sold over counter.

However, through all his twaddle, Milman told the defense team, “We have absolutely no objective evidence that I saw. There’s no bloodwork on Ms. Constand, no urine samples, no hair samples. No pill to evaluate and analyze. There’s absolutely no objective evidence to be analyzed.”

Under some cross analysis, Milman also revealed he was being paid $675 an hour to be an expert witness in the case.

No traces of drug Constand might have taken would be present even if she did take the test, because she did not report the incident immediately.

The testimony is expected to end early next week. Cosby faces three charges of aggravated indecent assault in connection with the case. The actor has maintained the contact was consensual. Five other women have also come forward and testified Cosby also drugged them and sexually assaulted

Banner/Thumbnail credit: Mark Makela/Pool via Reuters