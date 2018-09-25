Bill Cosby’s Publicist Blames ‘Racism’ And ‘Sexism’ For His Sentencing

Andrew Wyatt claimed Cosby’s sentencing was the product of the on-going “sex war” and used the sexual assault allegations against SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh to support his claims.

Bill Cosby's publicist, Andrew Wyatt, claims both Cosby and Brett Kavanaugh are victims of "a sex war" that is "going on in Washington today." pic.twitter.com/jRHOjzUZD7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 25, 2018

Bill Cosby’s downfall has been a long time coming after the former comedian was sentenced to between three and 10 years for sexual assault of Andrea Constand, a former Temple University administrator, at his Philadelphia home in 2004.

Judge Steven T. O’Neill, on Tuesday, ruled that Cosby qualified as a “sexually violent predator” under state law.

While Constand was not the only woman to accuse Cosby of sexual misconduct (more than 50 women have come forward but most of these cases were too old to prosecute), his defense team claimed the disgraced comedian underwent the “most racist and sexist trial” is America’s history.

Cosby’s publicist, Andrew Wyatt, claimed Cosby’s sentencing was the product of the on-going “sex war” as he read out a statement from under his umbrella in pouring rain outside the courthouse. He then used the sexual assault allegations against SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh to support his claims.

He really did.

He didn’t just stop there. Wyatt then went on to blame the media for a smear campaign against Cosby, whom he referred to as one of the “greatest civil rights leaders” and one of the “greatest educators of men and boys.”

He then went ahead and compared Cosby to Jesus.

“They persecuted Jesus, and look what happened,” he said. “Not saying Mr. Cosby is Jesus, but we know what this country has done to black men for centuries.”

Cosby’s wife, Camille Cosby, was conspicuously missing from the sentencing hearing. However, Ebonee Benson, another one of Cosby’s publicists, read her statement.

In the statement Camille accused the prosecutors of doctoring a recording which could have apparently helped Cosby win the case. The accusation was made on the basis of an article in “The Philadelphia Tribune,” which claimed an unnamed Montgomery County Court official said that parts of the 2005 taped conversation between Cosby and Constand’s mother, Gianna Constand, were edited out which could have ultimately vindicated the convicted sexual offender.

She accused Kevin R. Steele, the Montgomery County district attorney, of using the “inauthentic” recordings to sway the jury in Constand’s favor.

These statements were not the first time calls of racism have come into play from the defense in this case.

When the once “eternal paternal” comedian was convicted in May, Camille compared her husband to Emmet Till, who was murdered after being falsely accused of making flirtatious advances towards a white woman, Carolyn Bryant, who was 21 years old at the time and married. Her husband and his brother carried out the killing.

In her statement at the time, Cosby’s wife said Till’s case was proof that not all women accusing men of sexual assault are truthful. She claimed Constand made several contradicting statements in her testimony.

Wyatt, on Tuesday, also claimed three psychologists who testified in the trial were looking to “make money off of accusing black men of being sexual predators.”

While it is true that the African-American community in the United States has been subjected to brutal, often deadly, discrimination by law enforcement in many cases, it does not warrant a free pass to a convicted sex offender, with over 50 accusers whose stories are too similar to be mere fabrications.

Cosby, in 2005, under oath admitted he had procured Quaaludes to give to women he wanted to have sex with.

There is indeed prevalent injustice and unfair use of power especially when it comes to minorities in America, but to belittle the testimonies of over 50 women who accused one man, regardless of his race, of the same heinous acts is a sad road to take, especially in the #MeToo era.

Cosby’s conviction and his eventual sentencing came as a big win for the #MeToo and #Timesup movements, which saw the imminent downfall of the first high-profile celebrity accused of sexual offenses.

While there are many white celebrities accused of alleged sexual misconduct that are yet to be brought to justice, the fact certainly does not exonerate Cosby.

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: Mark Makela/Pool via REUTERS