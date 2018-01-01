‘Justice Has Been Done’: Bill Cosby Found Guilty Of Sexual Assault

“How many women does it take for one woman to be believed over the denial or one rich, powerful, famous man. And the answer, in this case, is four.”

A Pennsylvania jury found Bill Cosby guilty on all three counts of sexual assault on Andrea Constand.

“The jury has spoken with one voice in the court of law and found the defendant guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Elkins Park,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. “A man who had evaded this moment, here today, for far too long. He used his celebrity, he used his wealth, he used his network of supporters to help him conceal his crimes. Money and power and who you are will not stop us from a criminal investigation or prosecuting a case.”

Sixty two women came forward and accused Cosby of sexual assault going back decades. This was Cosby’s second trial after his previous trial ended in a hung jury in 2017. This year five women were allowed to provide testimony for the prosecution.

After the guilty verdict, Cosby’s accusers came out of the court room with tears of mingled joy and shared pain and congratulated each other on the victory.

The verdict is a major victory for the #MeToo movement.

“I thank the prosecution,” said actress Lili Bernard in an emotional speech. “When I looked at that jury, there was that one young black man on that jury who I looked upon as my son and I know the disappointment that he felt in looking at a beloved black male iconic father figure and being able to yet render a guilty verdict. I thank him. I thank all the jury.”

“Justice has been done,” said Gloria Allred, the survivors’ attorney. “It took a great deal of courage. In the beginning many were not believed. How many women does it take for one woman to be believed over the denial or one rich, powerful, famous man. And the answer, in this case, is four.”

Cosby has said he will appeal the court’s decision and his lawyer Tom Mesereau has said “the fight is not over.”

Cosby could face up to 10 years in prison for each count of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand.

