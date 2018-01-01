Bill Maher Should Be Fired For His Racism And Islamophobia

In a strange turn of events, Trump supporters are pushing for Bill Maher's ouster from HBO. It's a good thing except the reason they want him gone is not why he should be fired.

There's a push to get Bill Maher fired following Roseanne's cancellation

After ABC canceled Roseanne Barr's sitcom, many conservatives, mainly Trump supporters, are pushing for the ouster of HBO host Bill Maher.

Barr, a known Trump supporter, came under fire after she posted an incredibly racist tweet in which she compared former Obama aide, Valerie Jarrett, to an ape.

Jarrett is an African-American.

Yet, conservative "Roseanne" fans believe the reason the show was canceled was not Barr's bigotry but because of her comparison between a person and an animal. Therefore, they now want Maher fired from his HBO show since he compared Trump to an orangutan in 2013.

It's a strange turn of events because Trump supporters are right; Maher should be fired from HBO — not for his Trump-orangutan joke, of course, but for his well-documented bigotry.

Maher is widely believed to be a liberal host but he certainly isn't one. While he is mostly anti-religion he has expressed, on many occasions, a particular loathing for Islam. He frequently criticizes Muslim culture often under the guise of anti-terrorism commentary, that too without the presence of a Muslim on his discussion panel. Here are some examples:

In May 2014, after discussing a number of world events, including the Boko Haram kidnapping of schoolgirls in Nigeria and sharia laws in Brunei, Maher even suggested Islam as a religion is "the problem." Months later, in October, during a heated debate with actor Ben Affleck on Islam, Maher claimed Islam was the only religion that's "like the mafia because it will f***ing kill you if you say the wrong thing, draw the wrong picture, write the wrong book." Then, in June 2016, following the mass shooting in Orlando, the HBO host, again, blamed Islam as a religion for the actions of one person.

It's not just Islamophobia, thought. Maher also has a racial blindspot. In June 2017, he casually dropped the N-word and did not apologize until people pushed him to do so.

During a segment, Nebraska senator Ben Sasse told Maher “we’d love to have you work in the fields with us." In response, the host said, "Senator, I’m a house nigger.”

Just recently, days before the "Roseanne" controversy erupted, Maher and his guest, New York Times Opinion staff editor Bari Weiss, shamelessly mocked Palestinians for the Israeli massacre in Gaza.

Yet, somehow, despite the long — long — record of blatant bigotry, Maher has been able to keep his job.

Following the cancelation of "Roseanne," Jarrett appeared on MSNBC and said Barr's racism controversy was a "teaching moment" for all.

Is HBO willing to learn?

