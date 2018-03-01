Bills Aiming To Help Keep Sex Workers Safe Could Have Opposite Effect

Two bills in Congress that are being sold on the premise of helping those in the sex trade may actually do more harm than good, advocates of sex workers warn.

Opponents of the bills, the Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act (SESTA) in the Senate and the Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act (FOSTA) in the House, are urging leaders to vote against their passage, citing safety concerns over what would happen to sex workers who are in the trade in a consensual manner.

The bills would drastically increase the power of states attorneys general, allowing them to prosecute websites that promote sex trafficking themselves rather than go through federal agents to do so. But advocates of sex workers maintain that these sites are better than the alternative: forcing workers to find clients on their own, in situations that are much more dangerous.

These bills, opponents warn, could result in those sites being closed themselves, lest they risk prosecution from the states. And that could end up doing major harm to sex workers.

Sex workers lives aren’t great, but they “tell me they are much safer and their quality of life is much improved” through the use of websites allowing them to advertise their services, said Caty Simon, an advocate for sex workers and a sex worker herself.

“SESTA will send these women back to the abusive managers, cop violence, rape, and monotonous misery of street work,” she said.

Use of the internet also allows women who work in the industry to keep track of “bad dates,” shared lists that sex workers exchange with one another in order to warn their peers about abusive clients. FOSTA and SESTA could subject those managing or using these lists to criminal prosecution, advocates warn, in turn making it more likely that workers find themselves walking into dangerous situations in the future.

Current law already allows federal agents to go after websites if they knowingly advertise sex trafficking ads that exploit individuals, including both minors and workers over the age of 18. These new bills would not do much more to reduce coercive sex trafficking backchannels.

What they will end up doing is making it more difficult for sex workers to stay safe. Pushing aside for the moment the debate over whether adult sex work should itself be legal or not, the primary concern for these bills should be to ensure the safety of workers overall. It’s clear that that concern was not addressed.

The intended effects of these bills is to enable law enforcement to go after bad people, including individuals who are exploiting others. But the unintended effects may outweigh those good intentions, resulting in more violence against women in the sex trade overall and rendering those original intentions moot in the long run.