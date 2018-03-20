Cinema Chair Ordeal Leads To Moviegoer's Death

“Crews arrived on scene to find a man in cardiac arrest with bystanders having already commenced CPR,” said a spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service.

A man in Birmingham died after his head was trapped in an electronic footrest at a cinema on March 16.

The gruesome incident took place at Vue Cinema at Star City complex, Nechells.

The victim reportedly dropped his phone between the Gold Class seats. He bent down to pick it up at the end of the movie screening when his head became wedged as the electronic seat’s footrest clamped down on his head.

“The Gold Class seats are electric reclining seats. He bent down to look for his phone. At this point the leg-rest was in an upright position,” a witness said.

The man’s partner sitting next to him called on the staff, who, then battled to free his head from the footrest, which was eventually broken to release his trapped head but by then he was too worked up from the episode.

The victim was believed to have suffered from a cardiac arrest. West Midlands Ambulance Service was called, which managed to restart his heart.

“Crews arrived on scene to find a man in cardiac arrest with bystanders having already commenced CPR. Ambulance staff took over and administered advanced life support, successfully managing to restart the man’s heart,” the ambulance service spokesperson said.

He was then taken to Birmingham Heartlands Hospital where he died a week later, succumbing to injuries.

“Following an incident which took place on Friday 9 March at our Birmingham cinema, we can confirm that a customer was taken to hospital that evening. We are saddened to learn that he passed away on Friday 16 March,” a spokesperson for Vue Cinema said.

“A full investigation into the nature of the incident is ongoing. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family who have our full support and assistance.”

City Council’s Head of Environmental Health Mark Croxford, said, "The City Council’s Environmental Health team were notified of this incident and a Health and Safety investigation has begun. We are unable to comment further at this stage, as the investigation is ongoing."

Thumbnail/ Banner Credit: Flicker/ Elliott Brown