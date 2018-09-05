Black Teen Detained, Handcuffed While Riding Home With White Grandma

Police detained black teenager for investigation after someone reported him of a robbery. He was only riding in the car with his white grandmother.

A black teenager was detained while riding in the car with two people. Wisconsin police officials pulled over and stopped the car in which Akil Carter was returning back from a church.

Turned out, two passersby called the cops and reported a robbery after they saw Carter in the car with two white women.

One of the white women was Carter’s grandmother. The other one was his grandma’s friend.

According to the video recorded by police, the 18-year-old abided by all the orders – even though he wasn’t at fault. The cops reportedly did not approach the car, instead called Carter towards them before placing him in handcuffs.

One of the officers then put him in the squad car and started asking questions.

Carter explained he was in the car with his grandmother and her friend. The officer started off the conversation after admitting that the whole incident sounded like a big misunderstanding. He then asked Carter to spell out his name loudly as he couldn’t hear him clearly because of the traffic.

Next, he took down Carter’s phone number, asked him where he lived and asked his father’s name.

Carter’s grandmother told the cops the passerby probably assumed his grandson was a robber because of his race. It was even more disturbing for her to learn the couple who reported the false robbery were also black.

“That is even worse,” the grandmother said.

Police reportedly asked the couple to stay on the spot while they investigated the teen but they left and haven’t made a formal statement.

Attorney Joy Bertrand representing Carter suspects he was harassed. She requested the police department to hand over all the documents on the basis of which the teenager was stopped. She sent officials with a document-preservation demand, which asks them not to destroy anything, including notes, dispatch reports and text messages.

"After we take a look at whatever basis they have for stopping and harassing this family, we will be able to comment further," Bertrand said. "Once we take a look at those documents, we will have further comment."

On the other hand, Wauwatosa Police Capt. Brian Zalewski who was investigating Carter said the officers made a "non-approach" traffic stop, in which one of the responding officers called Carter towards them instead of approaching the car.

He also mentioned that officer pointed their guns at the teenager during the stop but they were all pointed in a safe direction. However, the department hasn’t released information about how many guns were pointed at Carter and they also haven’t released the names of other officers involved in the incident.

