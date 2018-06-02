Black Doctor Called ‘Black B****’ For Pointing White Family To Toilets

“That name don’t hurt me neither, sweetheart. That just shows you’re ignorant. That name don’t bother me,” Dr. Covey Banks told her abusers.

It’s 2018, yet a black family was recently attacked for taking a dip at a resort swimming pool.

Dr. Covey Banks and her family only wanted a quiet, relaxing day at the swimming pool at the Omni Orlando Resort. However, what they got was a bucket-load of racial abuse.

In a Facebook post, Banks recounted they were sharing the pool with a white family, when they noticed a little girl crying to her mother to take her to the bathroom. The mother, apparently, told her daughter to pee in the pool.

“The little girl was crying and begging her mother to take her to the bathroom. The mom started looking around we presumed for the bathroom, and we pointed it out to her … She started yelling ‘you don’t know what MY daughter is saying,’ ‘I’m taking her to the bathroom,’ ‘I was not telling her to pee in the pool (guilty conscience), etc. Figuring she was embarrassed because she got caught being nasty, we paid her no mind,” she stated.

However, as the white woman took her daughter to the bathroom, she told the grandfather in the family to “go up there.” She then returned in a foul mood and told her children to splash the black family.

“After a couple of cannonballs, we started splashing too. I mean, we’re in a pool, we don’t mind splashing,” said Banks.

Then the woman suddenly said, “Come on let’s leave these black bitches.”

Predictably, the abuse only escalated from there.

When the black family refused to be riled up by the slurs, the older woman in the white family, apparently the little girl’s grandma, started chanting “black b****, black b****es.” When Banks finally got out of the pool, the younger man and woman walked away from the pool but the older couple stayed to antagonize the doctor’s family.

The video shows the grandma walking away with a decisive “black b****” at the family. The white grandpa then told Banks to “stay in the pool.” However, the black doctor, who had had enough, told him his family was being rude. At that point, the grandma came back and can be clearly heard calling Banks “ni****.”

“That name don’t hurt me neither, sweetheart. That just shows you’re ignorant. That name don’t bother me,” Banks told the woman.

However, at that point, the woman called her a “black ni****” two or three times and then turned around and seemed to grab the person with a camera.

“The grandma tried to swing at my niece and knock her phone out of her hand. I grabbed her arm and stopped her,” said Banks.

“Don’t touch my niece,” she said.

The couple then walked away saying the doctor’s family “assaulted” the woman.

According to the Atlanta Black Star, the couple has been identified as Jed Clampett and Granny Clampett.

But what’s worse is the fact that when the family called hotel security, they refused to act and remove the family from the resort.

“My niece saw them going into their room, which was in the same building and on the same floor as ours and my kids were frightened when we seen them at the pool later Sunday evening,” Banks wrote.

She then called the police but was met with a similar reply. The police told them the older woman was apparently scratched when she took a swing at Banks’ niece and if the black family insisted on pressing charges, the white family will too.

“She screams, curses, yells racial slurs, obviously under the influence, swings at my niece but she got a scratch on her arm for being stopped and we’ll BOTH be charged?!” Banks wrote.

But Banks’ ordeal was not over yet.

After she posted the video of the racist incident on her Facebook page, the platform censored her because of the white family’s derogatory language. Fortunately, her video was put back on after a while.

Incidents like these serve to highlight how African-American and other minority families are increasingly being targeted by white, racially insensitive families yet fail to get immediate justice for their abuses.

Banner/Thumbnail credit: Pixabay