Black Man Confronts White Woman Who Was Racially Abusing Asians

A racist white woman was caught on camera racially abusing Asians at a Star Market in Fenway, Boston.

The woman, who remains unidentified, reportedly berated Asians while standing in an aisle at the supermarket holding groceries. That is when a black customer Jonathan Mande confronted her.

“We don’t need any more racists in this country,” he said.

The white woman replied, “We? Who’s we? Who we? You oh well…You’re all by yourself, my dear, you’re all by yourself.”

The woman then said United States was a great place at one time. Mande then told her that racist people like her ruined the country. However, the racist woman continued with her taunts.

“Until people like you ruined it. People like you that are hurting this country,” added Mande.

The woman then said, “Look at the prisons, look what they’re filled with? You’re probably next.”

That is when people in the supermarket criticized the woman for her remarks and told her what she said was wrong and offensive. However, the woman disagreed and attempted to walk away.

Annoyed at the woman’s remarks, Mande told the woman, “You are an old rat and you’re gonna die miserably. Bye.”

The 27-year-old is originally from Democratic Republic of Congo but he moved to the United States with his family when he was 11-years-old. He now works as a mental health advocate and initiated a project called “Drums and Wellness.” It is a drum-based educational program for personal and community development.

“Nobody should have to take that kind of harassment. It doesn’t matter where you come from and the language you speak. I spoke against that woman’s hateful speech because, like my Asian sisters and brothers, I am also an immigrant to the United States. As an immigrant, it is my duty to speak up against hateful rhetoric, even if it is not directly targeting me,” he said.

