8YO Black Student Comes Home With 'White Privilege' Pamphlet

A second grade African-American student in Raleigh, North Carolina was reportedly sent home with a pamphlet detailing white privilege.

One-side of the two-sided pamphlet explained white representation in government, the military, media, and education. The other side of the sheet listed examples of white privilege in the society.

The eight-year-old boy’s mother, Amber Pabon, was outraged at the move by Hunter Magnet Elementary. She said the note affected her son’s identity and added when he came home he asked her, “Mommy, are white people better than me?”

“I think the message itself is inappropriate because yes there is racism out here, and they need to learn about it. But let the parents do that. Because like I said, if she's teaching him the way she knows, it could be completely different from the way I know. And me being part of the black community, I know different from how the white community sees it,” said Pabon.

She added, “He's 8 years old. What does he need to know about racism or white privilege?”

Pabon further said the topic of white privilege was discussed in class but school district denied the claim and said the note was part of an initiative led by the school's Parent-Teacher Advocacy Team. The initiative started in February, during the Black History Month.

The school district further said the notes were handed over to students but were meant for parents who have the option of opting out from such material.

Pabon has since opted out of receiving such materials.

