White Woman Calls Cops On Black AirBnb Users For Not 'Waving' Back

"The cops admit that the woman’s reason for calling the police was because we didn’t WAVE to her as she looked at us," wrote Kells Fyffe-Marshall on Facebook.

Two black men were sitting in a Starbucks. Cops were called on them.

Black golf club members were "playing too slowly." Cops were called on them.

A black man wanted a refund. Cops were called on him.

A black woman wanted to file a complaint at a Waffle House. Cops were called on her.

Now, Kells Fyffe-Marshall, a film director, who is black, claims the cops were called on her, and her friends, because they "didn't wave" at a white woman.

"During our time in Cali we have been staying at an Airbnb," Fyffe-Marshall wrote on Facebook. "The 30th was our second morning and at about 11am we checked out. The four of us packed our bags, locked up the house and left. As you can see 3 of us were Black. About 10 seconds later we were surrounded by 7 cop cars. The officers came out of their cars demanding us to put our hands in the air."

So, what exactly triggered the incident?

Fyffe-Marshall state a woman in the neighborhood assumed the three black women were probably stealing from the house. And then the situation escalated.

"Their Sergeant arrived... he explained they didn’t know what Airbnb was," the post continues. "He insisted that we were lying about it and said we had to prove it. We showed them the booking confirmations and phoned the landlord... because they didn’t know what she looked like on the other end to confirm it was her.. they detained us - because they were investigating a felony charge - for 45 minutes while they figured it out."

It later turned out, Fyffe-Marshall, claims, the white neighbor who had called the cops was offended the women had not waved back at her.

"The cops admit that the woman’s reason for calling the police was because we didn’t WAVE to her as she looked at us putting our luggage into our car from her lawn," she added. "The trauma is real. I've been angry, fustrated and sad. I was later detained at the airport. This is insanity."

