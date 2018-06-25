Black Women Call Out Democrats For Failing To Defend Maxine Waters

"Disparaging or failing to support Congresswoman Waters is an affront to her and black women across the country.”

In the past few days, California Rep. Maxine Waters has done little to hide her contempt for President Donald Trump.

For instance, while attending the Time 100 Gala, Waters gave some unsolicited advice to Trump by asking him to quit already. Then she landed herself in hot water after making a rather controversial suggestion at a Los Angeles rally, where she asked the public to confront officials from the Trump administration whenever they see them in public spaces.

Predictably, the commander-in-chief, who has a tendency of venting out on Twitter over petty issues, didn’t let Waters get away with her fiery statements.

He responded to her and, of course, made threatening comments.

Shortly after, some of Trump’s devoted followers, including Fox News’ Sean Hannity and a restaurant owner in Virginia, joined the president’s rebuke of Waters.

However, it appears the African-American female leaders in the country aren’t going to let Trump and his aides walk all over Waters just because she chose to voice her opinions.

Almost 200 black female leaders and allies outside of Congress have signed a letter calling on top congressional Democrats to defend Waters after she was bashed by some members of her own party merely for suggesting Trump’s Cabinet members should be protested against in public places.

The letter was sent to Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), in which the women criticized House and Senate minority leaders for "failure to protect" Waters from "unwarranted attacks from the Trump administration" and Republicans.

It was also sent to other party’s leaders, including Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana and the chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus.

The group is comprised of people from different backgrounds – including religious leaders, academics, activists, political consultants, local elected officials and also some men, who all collectively thought Waters was unfairly treated.

"We write to share our profound indignation and deep disappointment over your recent failure to protect Congresswoman Waters from unwarranted attacks from the Trump Administration and others in the GOP," the letter stated.

The group made it a point to send the letter to Pelosi and Schumer–both of whom responded last week to Waters' controversial comments.

In the crucial months ahead, we must strive to make America beautiful again. Trump’s daily lack of civility has provoked responses that are predictable but unacceptable. As we go forward, we must conduct elections in a way that achieves unity from sea to shining sea. https://t.co/vlpqOBLK4R — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) June 25, 2018

On the other hand, Schumer took to the Senate floor and said, "I strongly disagree with those who advocate harassing folks if they don't agree with you. If you disagree with a politician, organize your fellow citizens to action and vote them out of office. But no one should call for the harassment of political opponents. That's not right. That's not American."

Trump, who has a well-documented history of advocating violence since his 2016 presidential campaign, accused Waters of calling for "harm" to his supporters in multiple speeches and tweets last week.

Following the POTUS’ vicious verbal onslaught, Waters was reportedly forced to cancel some of her public events, mainly because of a series of recent death threats she said she received.

But, the Congresswoman remained undeterred and during an immigration rally on the weekend, she addressed those threats.

“I know that there are those who are talking about censuring me, talking about kicking me out of Congress, talking about shooting me, talking about hanging me. All I have to say is this, if you shoot me you better shoot straight, there’s nothing like a wounded animal,” Waters told the crowd.

Few colleagues on the Capitol Hill did jump to Waters’ defense before the group finally decided to write a letter to the Democratic leadership.

"Disparaging or failing to support Congresswoman Waters is an affront to her and Black women across the country and telegraphs a message that the Democratic Party can ill afford: that it does not respect Black women's leadership and political power and discounts the impact of Black women and millennial voters," the letter said.

Pelosi responded to the letter and issued a statement:

"Congresswoman Maxine Waters is a valued leader whose passionate call for family reunification should be heard without any threats to her safety. Donald Trump has sullied the bully pulpit with reckless disregard for the safety of others," she continued. "He should stop his attacks on Congresswoman Waters and all Members of Congress, the free press, and all Americans who have the right and the responsibility to speak their minds."

Banner Image Credits:REUTERS/Leah Millis/Rebecca