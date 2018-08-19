Ex-Lawmaker Who Quit Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal Blames 'F-Tards'

“I can’t legally repay the government to do that,” he said. “I have been advised by multiple attorneys I cannot do that even if I wanted to.”

Former Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-Texas), who hastily resigned from Congress amid sexual harassment allegations and reports he settled, a lawsuit with taxpayers’ money, is now blaming “f-tards” and the Me Too movement for his downfall.

According to Politico, in 2014, Farenthold’s former spokeswoman Lauren Greene filed a lawsuit against him accusing the Republican of sexual harassment. The lawsuit also alleged that another aide told Greene that Farenthold had “sexual fantasies” and “wet dreams” about her.

It was also revealed that Farenthold used $84,000 of taxpayers’ money for one sexual harassment claim and $7,000 in one case alleging both sex and religious discrimination.

In December 2017, Farenthold promised to return the money but never did.

As the House Ethics Committee was closing in on reaching a verdict for the investigation going against the former Congressman, he quietly quit in April.

Despite the allegations, the former GOP lawmaker thinks he did nothing wrong and said he was right to not pay $84,000 in taxpayer money back.

He made the claims in a deposition over a lawsuit his new job at the Calhoun Port Authority in Port Lavaca, Texas. The lawsuit was filed by newspaper The Victoria Advocate against the port authority for not publicly announcing Farenthold’s appointment.

“I believe the public attention to the Me Too movement created a public environment where it would be much more difficult for the members of the Ethics Committee to separate politics from the facts,” he said.

He also said that repaying the $84,000 would be illegal and said he believed the mayor and taxpayers would be more interested in him following the law.

“I can’t legally repay the government to do that,” he said. “I have been advised by multiple attorneys I cannot do that even if I wanted to.”

He was then asked why he didn’t pay that amount to an organization that works on sexual harassment to which he responded he intended to pay the money but won’t do it now because according to a Congress bill government is authorized to take the money from his retirement plan and he doesn’t want to pay the money twice.

However, the bills have no bearing on the former GOP lawmaker as the legislation hasn’t moved forward in Congress.

After his resignation earlier this year, a friend of his texted and said he was sorry to learn about his resignation. Farenthold reportedly replied, “The f-tards won.” When asked to explain what he meant by the term, he said in his deposition that he was referring to people in the media.

He added that it means that they all are A-S-S-E-S.

Farenthold further said the Me Too movement prevented members of the House Ethics Committee to separate facts from politics.

I got copies of some of Blake Farenthold's subpoenaed emails and texts, too. Here's him on the day he abruptly quit Congress, texting with a friend that "the f tards won." https://t.co/UtAZQATTGk pic.twitter.com/FtxNQjkEaz — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) August 19, 2018

Former congressman Blake Farenthold blamed "F-tards" for his downfall over sexual harassment allegations. He was then asked in a deposition to define "F-tards," and here is the transcript. https://t.co/D7IpDUep68 pic.twitter.com/4JNiffjjJN — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 20, 2018

Banner/Thumbnail Credits: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call