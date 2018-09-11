Woodward: Key Trump Official Said Book Is ‘1,000 Percent’ True

Trump and several members of his administration who were quoted have called the book “fiction and fabrication.”

Renowned Watergate journalist Bob Woodward recently revealed that a Trump official read his book and told him it was “1000 percent correct.” Woodward made this revelation in an interview on The New York Times’ “The Daily” podcast.

His book, “Fear: Trump in the White House,” made some astounding revelations and painted a picture of a chaotic White House, with aides at their wit’s end with the commander-in-chief. Woodward quoted important senior members from the Trump administration insulting their boss and showing concern about his mental capacity.

Trump and several members of his administration were quoted have called the book “fiction and fabrication.” The commander-in-chief went as far as saying the book is full of “lies and phony sources.”

But Woodward stands by his reporting.

“One key person who’s in office called me and said, ‘Everyone knows what you said here is true. It’s 1,000-percent correct.’ And then this person has said some public things that contradict that,” Woodward told the Times’ Michael S. Schmidt. The author did not name the White House official, but said he acknowledged the book privately, only to defame it later.

Woodward’s said he won’t name the official but was happy with his public statement.

“And I’m not happy but I have a smile on face because the truth in all of this is going to emerge,” Woodward said. “There’s too much evidence, too many witnesses.”

The author said that several Trump officials were “not telling the truth” now that excerpts from the book are out, and that is understandable because everyone wants to stay in job.

“These are political statements to protect their jobs ? totally understandable,” Woodward said on NBC’s “Today” speaking about the denials.

He said his book “is as carefully done as you can do an excavation of the reality of what goes on.”

Speaking about the anonymous sources that have been criticized by Trump — Defense Secretary James Mattis, chief of staff John Kelly, ex-White House staff secretary Rob Porter and former top economic adviser Gary Cohn — Woodward said, “Sources are not anonymous to me, I know exactly who they are,” Woodward said on the podcast. “So I think it’s — in a sense — the wrong phrase. They are deep-background or background sources.”

The reporter, who worked with Carl Bernstein to break the Nixon-era Watergate scandal, said using anonymous sources is always necessary when covering presidential administrations. Because if sources were to be named “you won’t get the straight story from someone if you do it on the record.”

