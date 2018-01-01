Heartbreaking Footage Shows Mexican Immigrant Dying In Texas Desert

The father-son duo had been walking for two days without water or food. The lack of water had taken a toll on Santos, who was sadly captured dying on Rosas’ body cam.

President Donald Trump’s crackdown on undocumented immigrants has destroyed many “American dreams.”

Yet, people escaping the harsh realities of their homelands risk their all for a better future and, in doing so, gamble with their life.

One such example was recently caught on camera.

Heartbreaking body cam footage showed a man, identified as Santos, yielding to Texan heat, while attempting to cross the 1,254-mile long crossing.

The horrifying video, which shows Santos unconscious, was recorded on a policeman’s body cam on July 24. Sullivan City Police Department Officer Ricardo Rosas was called for help by Santos’ son, Efrain, across the hot vegetation area about two miles north of the Texas-Mexico border crossing, after he failed to resuscitate his dying father.

The two men in the video seem to have no idea where they had ventured in the quest for finding a prosperous life. According to Univision, had the two Mexicans gone on further for 500 miles, they would have come across a house but, unfortunately, Santos was never able to make that journey.

In the footage, Rosas is heard asking for Santos to respond to his commands to no avail. The clearly dehydrated can be seen completely unconscious.

Efrain and the cop can be seen struggling to get Santos on his feet as they take him for medical assistance, guided by a Border Patrol blimp.

All efforts to bring around Santos went to waste as he was later declared dead at a local hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Efrain, who lost his father in the ordeal, was handed over to ICE officials to be deported back to Mexico.

Migrants walk into the United States with hopes of a safer future, usually fleeing violence and seeking asylum from dreadful conditions back home. Sometimes, these journeys take their lives; yet, the crackdown on undocumented immigrants under the Trump administration has prevailed — where not only it is difficult to be classified as an asylum seeker but thousands families have been separated at the U.S. border.

Efrain lost his all, his father, in Texas; only to be returned to the country he so desperately ran from.

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: REUTERS/Loren Elliott